US Demands Accountability in India’s Probe of Alleged Assassination Plot

The United States has expressed concerns about the ongoing investigation into an alleged plot to assassinate Sikh separatist leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun on American soil, asserting that it will not be fully satisfied until there is “meaningful accountability.” The U.S. has urged India to ensure transparency and justice in the matter, while India continues to deny any involvement in the alleged plot.

US Demands for Accountability

During a press briefing, U.S. State Department Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel emphasized the need for meaningful accountability in India’s investigation into the allegations. “We continue to expect and want to see accountability based on the results of that investigation, and certainly the United States won’t be fully satisfied until there is meaningful accountability resulting from that investigation,” Patel stated. The comments came in response to questions about the Indian Enquiry Committee’s recent visit to the U.S., where officials exchanged information related to the investigation.

India’s Denial of Involvement

The Indian government has denied any connection to or involvement in the alleged plot to kill Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, an American national and prominent figure in the Sikh separatist movement. Following the U.S.’s allegations, India established a special inquiry committee to investigate the claims. New Delhi has maintained its stance that it had no role in any assassination attempt on U.S. soil, and is cooperating with the investigation.

The alleged plot has sparked diplomatic concerns between the two countries, with the U.S. government insisting on thorough scrutiny and action. Patel’s recent remarks indicate that while some progress has been made in the investigation, the U.S. remains adamant about seeing concrete results.

Engagement Between the Two Nations

According to Patel, last week’s engagement between India’s inquiry committee and U.S. officials was productive, with both sides exchanging critical information to further their respective investigations. “There was valuable engagement with India’s inquiry committee last week, and information was exchanged between our two governments to further our respective investigations,” Patel said. He added that the U.S. expects further steps to be taken by Indian authorities based on the discussions that occurred during the meetings.

Despite these positive engagements, Patel clarified that he would not provide further details at this stage, as the investigation remains active and ongoing in both countries. He reaffirmed that the U.S. is monitoring the situation closely and will continue to engage with India to ensure accountability is achieved.

US Charges Against Indian Nationals

The investigation took a serious turn last week when U.S. authorities formally charged Vikas Yadav, a former Indian government official, for his alleged role in the foiled assassination plot. The U.S. accused Yadav of conspiring with another individual, Nikhil Gupta, to target Pannun, a leading advocate of Sikh separatism.

Gupta was arrested in the Czech Republic last year and has since been extradited to the United States, where he is currently awaiting trial. His involvement, along with Yadav’s alleged role, has raised significant diplomatic questions and intensified the investigation.

Cooperation Praised, but More Steps Needed

Patel’s comments came just days after another State Department official, spokesperson Matthew Miller, expressed satisfaction with India‘s cooperation in the case. Miller acknowledged that the Indian government had shown willingness to engage in discussions and work closely with U.S. officials. However, both Miller and Patel stressed that more steps need to be taken to ensure a thorough and transparent investigation.

“We understand that the Indian inquiry committee will continue its investigation, and we expect to see further steps based on last week’s conversations,” Patel reiterated, underlining that the U.S. remains committed to ensuring justice is served in this case.

Diplomatic Tensions and Future Implications

The alleged assassination plot and the subsequent investigation have cast a shadow over the otherwise growing diplomatic and trade relations between India and the U.S. The case involves complex geopolitical factors, especially given Pannun’s association with the Khalistan movement, a Sikh separatist movement that has long been a source of tension between India and various international communities.

Both countries have sought to manage the situation diplomatically, but the outcome of this investigation could have long-term implications for their bilateral relations. The U.S. continues to call for accountability, while India works to clear its name and ensure transparency in the investigation process.