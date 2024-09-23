Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, September 24, 2024
Live Tv

US Deploys Additional Troops Amid Rising Tensions In Middle East

The United States is deploying additional troops to the Middle East amid escalating violence between Israel and Hezbollah forces in Lebanon, a move that raises concerns about a potential regional conflict, the Pentagon announced on Monday.

US Deploys Additional Troops Amid Rising Tensions In Middle East

The United States is deploying additional troops to the Middle East amid escalating violence between Israel and Hezbollah forces in Lebanon, a move that raises concerns about a potential regional conflict, the Pentagon announced on Monday.

Details of the Deployment Remain Limited

Pentagon Press Secretary Major General Pat Ryder did not disclose the number of troops being sent or their specific missions. Currently, the US maintains approximately 40,000 military personnel in the region. Ryder stated, “In light of increased tension in the Middle East and out of an abundance of caution, we are sending a small number of additional US military personnel forward to augment our forces that are already in the region. But for operational security reasons, I’m not going to comment on or provide specifics.”

ALSO READ: FBI Reports Major Drop In Violent Crime Rates Across U.S.

Escalating Conflict and Evacuation Warnings

The new troop deployments come in the wake of significant Israeli airstrikes targeting locations in Lebanon, resulting in numerous casualties. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has urged Lebanese civilians to evacuate their homes as further airstrikes are anticipated.

In addition, the State Department has issued warnings to Americans in Lebanon, advising them to leave the country due to the escalating conflict. “Due to the unpredictable nature of the ongoing conflict between Hezbollah and Israel and recent explosions throughout Lebanon, including Beirut, the US Embassy urges US citizens to depart Lebanon while commercial options still remain available,” the State Department cautioned.

Diplomatic Efforts Amid Tensions

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin conducted multiple calls with Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant over the weekend, advocating for a cease-fire and a reduction in regional tensions. Ryder emphasized, “Given the tensions, given the escalation, as I highlighted, there is the potential for a wider regional conflict. I don’t think we’re there yet, but it’s a dangerous situation.”

READ MORE: Egypt Supplies Somalia With Major Arms Shipment Amid Tensions

Filed under

additional troops middle east Pentagon US

Also Read

U.S. Election Outcome Looms Over Global Climate Negotiations

U.S. Election Outcome Looms Over Global Climate Negotiations

Israel Strikes Hezbollah In Lebanon, Death Toll Exceeds 350 People

Israel Strikes Hezbollah In Lebanon, Death Toll Exceeds 350 People

California Sues ExxonMobil Over Alleged Plastic Pollution Deception

California Sues ExxonMobil Over Alleged Plastic Pollution Deception

New Government In France: Will It Address New Caledonia’s Issues?

New Government In France: Will It Address New Caledonia’s Issues?

Is Yahya Sinwar Alive? Israel Investigates After Airstrike

Is Yahya Sinwar Alive? Israel Investigates After Airstrike

Entertainment

Aamir Khan Praises Kiran & Team For ‘Laapataa Ladies’ Oscar Nomination

Aamir Khan Praises Kiran & Team For ‘Laapataa Ladies’ Oscar Nomination

Thunderbolts Gets First Trailer, Strongest Members Of The Marvel’s Shadow Operatives Ranked

Thunderbolts Gets First Trailer, Strongest Members Of The Marvel’s Shadow Operatives Ranked

Zendaya’s Stylist Law Roach Recalls Brands Saying NO To Actress: If It’s A No Now, It’s A No Forever

Zendaya’s Stylist Law Roach Recalls Brands Saying NO To Actress: If It’s A No Now,

Who Is Knightmare Joker? Zack Snyder’s Revamped Version Of DC Villain Offers Most Distinctive Take On The Character

Who Is Knightmare Joker? Zack Snyder’s Revamped Version Of DC Villain Offers Most Distinctive Take

Coldplay Fever: Hotels Near Concert Venue Hit Rs 5 Lakh For 3 Nights

Coldplay Fever: Hotels Near Concert Venue Hit Rs 5 Lakh For 3 Nights

Lifestyle

Heartbroken Lover From Bihar Becomes ‘Bewafa Chai Wala’, Know How Much He Earns

Heartbroken Lover From Bihar Becomes ‘Bewafa Chai Wala’, Know How Much He Earns

History Of National Daughters Day: Origins And Significance

History Of National Daughters Day: Origins And Significance

Where Is The Loneliest Place On Earth? All You Need To Know About Point Nemo

Where Is The Loneliest Place On Earth? All You Need To Know About Point Nemo

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox