The US government has deported 17 individuals believed to be linked to violent criminal organisations, including Venezuela’s Tren de Aragua and the notorious MS-13 gang, to El Salvador as part of the Trump administration’s ongoing efforts to combat illegal immigration and address foreign criminal activities, Reuters reported on Monday.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirmed the deportation of the individuals on Sunday night, saying they were transported by the US military. In a statement, Rubio reportedly described the deportees as “foreign criminals,” including individuals convicted of serious crimes such as murder and rape.

El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele wrote in a post on X that all of the individuals were “confirmed murderers and high-profile offenders, including six child rapists.”

The move comes as part of a broader strategy by President Trump, who took office with a strong stance on immigration enforcement. The Republican president has long advocated for aggressive measures to deport undocumented immigrants and crack down on foreign criminals residing in the US. Earlier this month, Trump invoked the Alien Enemies Act, a law dating back to the 18th century that has historically been used during wartime, to target members of the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua.

The deportation of alleged gang members has been a controversial aspect of the Trump administration’s immigration policies, with critics arguing that such actions disproportionately affect individuals who may not have committed serious crimes.

