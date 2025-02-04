US Deports Illegal Indian Immigrants Amid Immigration Concerns

A US military C-17 aircraft departed on Monday carrying illegal Indian migrants back to India, according to a US official who spoke to Reuters. The flight, expected to take over 24 hours to reach its destination, marks a significant step in the Trump administration’s renewed efforts to address illegal immigration.

This is the first deportation flight to India since President Donald Trump returned to office. Previous deportation flights primarily targeted nearby countries such as Guatemala, Peru, and Honduras.

The Trump administration has called upon the US military to assist with its immigration agenda. This includes sending additional troops to the US-Mexico border, utilizing military aircraft for deportation operations, and opening military bases to temporarily house migrants.

Rising Concerns Over Illegal Immigration from India

President Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio have expressed concerns over the increasing number of illegal Indian immigrants in the US. These issues were raised during discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar.

Rubio specifically addressed the issue of “irregular immigration” with Jaishankar. The Indian External Affairs Minister stated that India firmly opposes illegal immigration and has been cooperative in accepting legitimate returns of Indian nationals.

“Many other illegal activities get joined to it. It is not desirable, and it is not reputationally good. If there are any of our citizens who are not here legally and we are sure they are our citizens, we have been open to their legitimate return to India,” Jaishankar emphasized.

Productive Call Between Trump and Modi

The White House described a recent call between President Trump and Prime Minister Modi as “productive,” focusing on expanding bilateral cooperation. Immigration issues were reportedly a key topic of discussion, with Trump expressing confidence that India would “do what is right” regarding the repatriation of illegal migrants.

The US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has noted a steady rise in deportations of illegal Indian immigrants in recent years. Royce Murray, Assistant Secretary for Border and Immigration Policy at DHS, highlighted this trend in a statement last November.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) of India described these deportations as part of a “regular consular dialogue and arrangement” with the US. The MEA spokesperson confirmed that India continues to engage in discussions to ensure the orderly and lawful mobility of people between the two nations.

Broader Implications for US-India Relations

The deportation of illegal Indian immigrants comes at a time when US-India relations are evolving, with both countries seeking to deepen cooperation in trade, technology, and defense. The recent deportations underscore the need for both governments to address immigration issues while maintaining strong diplomatic ties.

As the US intensifies its efforts to manage illegal immigration, India’s cooperation will play a pivotal role in ensuring a smooth and lawful resolution to these cases. Both nations must continue dialogue to uphold their commitment to legal immigration and bilateral cooperation.

