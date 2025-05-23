US Diplomat Spencer Critchley Calls For Honest Global Dialogue On Terrorism | NewsX Exclusive

In a candid and controversial statement, U.S. Democrat Spencer Critchley challenged conventional narratives on terrorism, suggesting that the issue is often “not what it’s shown to be.”

While speaking to Vineet Malhotra, Senior Consulting Editor, NewsX, Critchley called for a more nuanced understanding and stressed the importance of global cooperation through alliances like the Global Anti-Terror Alliance to effectively combat terrorism while addressing its root causes. Here are a few excerpts from the interview:

Question: How do you see India’s efforts to send delegations to 32 countries to seek unity against terrorism, a common problem?

Spencer Critchley: Well, I think in general I am uh supportive of that kind of effort, whether it originates in India uh or anywhere else. My concern about such efforts is that it depends on what the motivations are behind the effort, and sometimes that tends to discredit what I think is a goal anybody should be able to get behind, which is to oppose and reduce terrorism. I think that in the current conflicts that India is involved in in some cases there are clear examples of terrorism. For example, the recent attack in Kashmir, when it’s of course entirely right to resist such attacks and to unite with other countries against them. However, I’m concerned that the Indian government, like the Pakistani government, like the government of US President Donald Trump, like Vladimir Putin’s government, like many governments, what they call terrorism sometimes is not really terrorism.”

He added, “It’s just something that they see as a threat to their power. Well, India has been piloting a UN resolution to define terrorism. Do you think that it’s time to do that in order to tackle renewed threats and challenges? I think there’s already a widely accepted definition of terrorism at the UN and around the world and in short that’s the deliberate targeting of civilians to advance your political objectives. So I don’t think terrorism needs to be redefined, and I think this is part of the problem that I identify. We already have a clear definition of what terrorism is. But you find people claiming that it’s ambiguous somehow. So, you know, in the case of the Middle East, for example, if you support Palestinian resistance, you’ll make excuses for Hamas terrorism. And if you support Israel’s right to defend itself, you might make excuses for what the Israeli government is doing in Gaza right now. In both cases, I think those meet the widely accepted definition of terrorism. And I don’t think one’s nationalist loyalties should change the definition of a word. Well, India also wants a united front against states sponsoring proxies and terrorism.

Question: Why can’t we hold states like Pakistan accountable?

Spencer Critchley: I think we should, and I think Pakistan has a bad record in this area, and certainly the United States has direct and extremely painful experience with this going back to 911 and before. Again, my only skepticism here is which countries get singled out and which ones don’t. And I’m not suggesting that all countries are equally guilty of this, but many countries are. And they will often claim to be pursuing a righteous campaign against terrorism. But it also seems to be designed to serve their particular national objectives. This is what the United Nations is supposed to be for. Unfortunately, it has failed so many times in its history that it’s lost a great deal of credibility on this issue. But that’s of course the logic behind the United Nations is it’s supposed to be a forum where hopefully the nations of the world can rise above just fighting over their national interests, which is an endless zero sum game that just creates the kind of conflict and suffering we’ve seen throughout human history.”

Critchley added,” Hopefully, at some point, the world can unite to make a more effective United Nations at which discussions of terrorism and actions against terrorism would have more credibility. But unfortunately, you know, as we’ve seen, the Security Council is notorious for this. Multiple countries on the Security Council have spoken out forcefully against terrorism when it suits their interests and then pretended it doesn’t exist or defined it as something else when it does suit their interests. Well, throughout the current operation, India maintained that it conducted strikes on non-Pakistani terror camps.

Question: Did the United States understand India’s stand after that?

Spencer Critchley: I think so. And of course, the United States has conducted such attacks many times in the past, including very recently against the Houthis, for example. And this has happened under uh administrations of both parties. Uh again though um you know I I can’t emphasize enough how important is I think not just for the world in general but for the self-interest of each individual nation to ensure that there’s an international forum for this that is credible because at the moment for example uh with the recent attacks uh that India has suffered it’s very difficult for the outside world to know who to trust even if you feel affectionately towards India or if perhaps you lean more towards Pakistan because it’s the governments themselves that are providing the information and the there’s very little independent journalism uh that people have faith in that lets people from around the world try to get a sense of what’s happening whether it’s critical to one side or the other whether it supports their claims or not.

The US Democrat further told NewsX, “But if we’re going to live in a world where everybody just uh promotes their uh self-centered version of reality, and heaven knows the United States under Donald Trump is very guilty of this, then none of us knows who to trust, and it just guarantees uh generations more of conflict of the kind that has plagued human history and from which we were beginning to emerge following World War II uh with the establishment and growth of the United Nations. uh and an emerging consensus that international cooperation was far better for everybody’s self-interest as well as the collective interest uh of the globe.

Question: If the Pakistan defence minister accepts in interviews that they have harboured terrorists, why can’t Pakistan be pulled up for being a state sponsor of terrorists?

Spencer Critchley: I think there should be more accountability and and I think that Pakistan has been playing multiple sides uh of international conflicts for a long time and has harboured terrorists. I mean again with the United States, when we finally caught up with Bin Laden, he was living in a huge compound in Pakistan and it’s hard to imagine that that kind of thing can happen without the Pakistani government knowing. And that’s only one of many instances of that. But I want to be careful here, as much as I oppose the recent attacks in India in the strongest possible terms. I don’t want to single out Pakistan as the only country at fault for this kind of activity. So yes, they should be held accountable, but so should any country that trades with terrorists, supports terrorists, and collaborates with terror.

Watch the full interview here:

