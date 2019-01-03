United States President Donald Trump on Wednesday said he ended $1.3 billion in aid to Pakistan as the South Asian country houses enemies. He made this statement while speaking to his Cabinet Collegues. President Trump, however, said he looks forward to meeting the new leadership in Pakistan as he wants a great relationship with the Islamic Republic.

United States President Donald Trump on Wednesday said he ended $1.3 billion in aid to Pakistan as the South Asian country houses enemies. He made this statement while speaking to his Cabinet Colleagues. President Trump, however, said he looks forward to meeting the new leadership in Pakistan as he wants a great relationship with the Islamic Republic. His statement comes months after he ended $1.3 billion in military aid to its former ally Pakistan. Trump also spoke about war-torn Afghanistan, days after he decided to withdraw about half of the United States troops in Afghanistan.

The Trump administration has ordered the military to start withdrawing roughly 7,000 troops from Afghanistan, a decision that has stunned Afghan authorities.

He further said Russia, India and Pakistan should fight ISIS and Taliban in Afghanistan, not the United States. Just a month ago, Donald Trump had written a letter to Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, seeking his help with Aghan peace talks to end the 17-year-old brutal war in the neighbouring country.

He further announced that a meeting with the new leadership of Pakistan will take place very soon. In September last year, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had met Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan. He had pressed Imran Khan to take sustained and decisive measures against the militant groups threatening the regional peace and stability.

