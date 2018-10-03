US President once again hogged headlines for his undiplomatic statement about its close ally Saudi Arabia. On Tuesday Trump warned Saudi Arabia's King Salman at a rally in Southaven, Mississippi, that the latter would not last in power "for two weeks" if it does not get the support of US military.

Keeping his ferry remark aside, Trump administration shares a very close relationship with Saudi Arabia, which it views as a groin against Iran. Recently, Trump also hit out at Iran at the 73rd UN General Assembly by asking all the nations to isolate Iran’s leadership and vowed to impose more sanction on Tehran in November.

Both the countries have been at loggerhead after the Trump administration pulled out of the historic 2015 nuclear deal, which was negotiated for almost 2 years and was spearheaded under the reign of the former US President Barak Obama.

On Saturday, Trump had called the Suadi King to discuss details global economic growth and maintenance of oil supply.

Saudi Arabia is the globe’s largest oil exporter and the de facto partner of the organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).

