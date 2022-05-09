According to the archived version, the webpage no longer says that the US "does not support Taiwan independence."

The U.S. State Department has reportedly dropped a few phrases describing the relationship between the U.S. and Taiwan on its ‘U.S. Relations With Taiwan’ webpage. As per an archived version of the webpage cited by Taiwan News, the fact sheet on bilateral relations between the U.S. and Taiwan no more acknowledges the Chinese position on Taiwan which is that “there is but one China and Taiwan is part of China.”

According to the archived version, the webpage also no longer says that the US “does not support Taiwan independence.” The webpage included the aforementioned phrases till as recently as May 3, as reported by Taiwan News.

The State Department published a new version of the ‘U.S. Relations With Taiwan’ webpage on May 5 this year. In reference to the 1979 U.S.-P.R.C. Joint Communique, the current version of the fact sheet only mentions that the U.S. ‘one China policy’ is “guided by the Taiwan Relations Act, the three U.S.-China Joint Communiques, and the Six Assurances.”