The US Deputy NSA for International Economics Daleep Singh discussed about the economic sanctions on Russia with Indian officials during his two-day visit here, said a White House statement on Friday (local time). The White House statement read, “Singh consulted with Indian counterparts on the goals and mechanisms of U.S. sanctions imposed on Russia and ways to cooperate on addressing global food insecurity and global energy prices.” Singh, known as the “architect” of US sanctions on Russia, was on a two-day visit to India from March 30-31.

The statement also stated that Singh held talks with his “Indian counterparts” about the impact of sanctions on the Russian economy. “… continued our close consultations with Indian counterparts about the destabilizing economic impacts of Russia’s war against Ukraine,” read the statement.

Daleep Singh met with Principal Secretary P.K. Mishra, Minister of Commerce and Indian G20 Sherpa Piyush Goyal, Foreign Secretary Harsh V. Shringla, Deputy National Security Advisor Vikram Misri, and Department of Economic Affairs Secretary Ajay Seth during his visit to India.

The Indian and US sides also discussed about the development of an Indo-Pacific Economic Framework and strengthening the global economy, said the statement. “This week, Deputy National Security Advisor Daleep Singh was in New Delhi to discuss ways to deepen U.S.-India economic cooperation and advance our shared interest in a free and open Indo-Pacific,’ said the statement from White House.



