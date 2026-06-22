US Eases Iran Oil Sanctions With 60-Day Waiver As Switzerland Talks Advance

The United States has temporarily eased restrictions on Iran’s oil sector after issuing a 60-day general licence that allows transactions related to the production, transport and sale of Iranian crude oil, petroleum products and petrochemicals. The move comes as diplomatic efforts between Washington and Tehran gather pace, with both sides holding talks in Switzerland aimed at reducing regional tensions and ensuring the reopening of the strategically important Strait of Hormuz.

The US Department of the Treasury said the new licence authorises a wide range of activities linked to Iranian-origin energy products. According to official documents, “all transactions” previously restricted under US sanctions for these activities will remain authorised until 12:01 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time on August 21, 2026.

US licence follows diplomatic progress and commitments on Strait of Hormuz

The temporary waiver is in line with commitments to facilitate the export of Iranian oil and petroleum-related products. It also covers essential support services such as maritime transport, insurance and financial processing linked to those transactions.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the decision was connected to ongoing negotiations between the two countries. In a post on X, he stated, “In line with the ongoing productive talks in Switzerland, Iran has committed to free and open transit in the Strait of Hormuz and to permit International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) inspectors into their country.”

Temporary sanctions relief opens limited pathway for Iranian oil trade

Bessent further confirmed the scope of the new waiver, saying, “As part of the framework, Treasury has issued a temporary 60-day general licence authorising the production, delivery, and sale of Iranian oil.”

The authorisation also allows the import of Iranian-origin crude oil and petroleum products into the United States when such transactions are necessary to complete sales or deliveries covered under the waiver. However, the Treasury Department made it clear that the exemptions apply only to Iran-related activities and do not extend to North Korea or Cuba, both of which remain subject to strict US sanctions.

The latest step is being viewed as a significant development in the broader diplomatic process between Washington and Tehran, with energy trade, regional security and the future of the Strait of Hormuz remaining key issues under discussion.

(with inputs from ANI)

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