US Eases Iran Oil Sanctions With 60-Day Waiver As Switzerland Talks Advance

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Mahrang Baloch latest Qatar news Kunal Shah India s Got Latent alia bhatt eknath shinde icc pakistani actress Aliganj coaching centre fire Andy Burnham defence PSU stocks Ilhan Omar Iran news delhi weather Cabo Verde first World Cup goal Mahrang Baloch latest Qatar news Kunal Shah India s Got Latent alia bhatt eknath shinde icc pakistani actress Aliganj coaching centre fire Andy Burnham defence PSU stocks Ilhan Omar Iran news delhi weather Cabo Verde first World Cup goal Mahrang Baloch latest Qatar news Kunal Shah India s Got Latent alia bhatt eknath shinde icc pakistani actress Aliganj coaching centre fire Andy Burnham defence PSU stocks Ilhan Omar Iran news delhi weather Cabo Verde first World Cup goal Mahrang Baloch latest Qatar news Kunal Shah India s Got Latent alia bhatt eknath shinde icc pakistani actress Aliganj coaching centre fire Andy Burnham defence PSU stocks Ilhan Omar Iran news delhi weather Cabo Verde first World Cup goal
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Mahrang Baloch latest Qatar news Kunal Shah India s Got Latent alia bhatt eknath shinde icc pakistani actress Aliganj coaching centre fire Andy Burnham defence PSU stocks Ilhan Omar Iran news delhi weather Cabo Verde first World Cup goal Mahrang Baloch latest Qatar news Kunal Shah India s Got Latent alia bhatt eknath shinde icc pakistani actress Aliganj coaching centre fire Andy Burnham defence PSU stocks Ilhan Omar Iran news delhi weather Cabo Verde first World Cup goal Mahrang Baloch latest Qatar news Kunal Shah India s Got Latent alia bhatt eknath shinde icc pakistani actress Aliganj coaching centre fire Andy Burnham defence PSU stocks Ilhan Omar Iran news delhi weather Cabo Verde first World Cup goal Mahrang Baloch latest Qatar news Kunal Shah India s Got Latent alia bhatt eknath shinde icc pakistani actress Aliganj coaching centre fire Andy Burnham defence PSU stocks Ilhan Omar Iran news delhi weather Cabo Verde first World Cup goal
LIVE TV
Home > World News > US Eases Iran Oil Sanctions With 60-Day Waiver As Switzerland Talks Advance

US Eases Iran Oil Sanctions With 60-Day Waiver As Switzerland Talks Advance

The US has temporarily eased sanctions on Iran by issuing a 60-day licence allowing transactions involving Iranian oil and petrochemicals.

US-Iran Talks Yield First Major Win (Image: AI-generated)
US-Iran Talks Yield First Major Win (Image: AI-generated)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Mon 2026-06-22 21:05 IST

The United States has temporarily eased restrictions on Iran’s oil sector after issuing a 60-day general licence that allows transactions related to the production, transport and sale of Iranian crude oil, petroleum products and petrochemicals. The move comes as diplomatic efforts between Washington and Tehran gather pace, with both sides holding talks in Switzerland aimed at reducing regional tensions and ensuring the reopening of the strategically important Strait of Hormuz.

The US Department of the Treasury said the new licence authorises a wide range of activities linked to Iranian-origin energy products. According to official documents, “all transactions” previously restricted under US sanctions for these activities will remain authorised until 12:01 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time on August 21, 2026.

US licence follows diplomatic progress and commitments on Strait of Hormuz

The temporary waiver is in line with commitments to facilitate the export of Iranian oil and petroleum-related products. It also covers essential support services such as maritime transport, insurance and financial processing linked to those transactions.

You Might Be Interested In

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the decision was connected to ongoing negotiations between the two countries. In a post on X, he stated, “In line with the ongoing productive talks in Switzerland, Iran has committed to free and open transit in the Strait of Hormuz and to permit International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) inspectors into their country.”

Temporary sanctions relief opens limited pathway for Iranian oil trade

Bessent further confirmed the scope of the new waiver, saying, “As part of the framework, Treasury has issued a temporary 60-day general licence authorising the production, delivery, and sale of Iranian oil.”

The authorisation also allows the import of Iranian-origin crude oil and petroleum products into the United States when such transactions are necessary to complete sales or deliveries covered under the waiver. However, the Treasury Department made it clear that the exemptions apply only to Iran-related activities and do not extend to North Korea or Cuba, both of which remain subject to strict US sanctions.

The latest step is being viewed as a significant development in the broader diplomatic process between Washington and Tehran, with energy trade, regional security and the future of the Strait of Hormuz remaining key issues under discussion.

(with inputs from ANI)

Also Read: Major Blow To Iran-US Deal? Israel Says It Won’t Withdraw From Lebanon’s ‘Security Zone’    

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

US Eases Iran Oil Sanctions With 60-Day Waiver As Switzerland Talks Advance
Tags: iran-usIran-US dealus-sanctions

RELATED News

Alan Greenspan, Former Chairman Of US Fed, Dies At 100

Israel Refuses To Withdraw From Lebanon Security Zone

Andy Burnham Announces Leadership Bid After Keir Starmer's Resignation

Why Japan Has Increased Visa Fees by Five Times for Foreigners; New Rates Here

UK Heatwave Alert: Rare Red Warning Issued As England And Wales Brace For Life-Threatening 39°C Temperatures

LATEST NEWS

US Eases Iran Oil Sanctions With 60-Day Waiver As Switzerland Talks Advance

Lucknow Fire: How Trapped Students And Workers Were Rescued

Qatar Gas Plant Blast: Indians Among 13 Dead In Ras Laffan Explosion

SoftTech Engineers Limited Strengthens Urban Governance Framework in Jammu & Kashmir with CivitPERMIT(AutoDCR) Technology

Digi Uprise Launches AI-Integrated Diploma in Digital Marketing & Strategy

Who Is Kunal Shah? CRED Founder Named As The Next WhatsApp Global Head

Placing Water Transversality in Global Climate Action for Resilience at SB64 Bonn

Shiv Sena UBT Crisis Deepens: 4 MLAs Skip Uddhav Thackeray’s Meet After MPs’ Exit

Sunil Pal Hits Back At Samay Raina Over Viral 'Brush Joke' In India's Got Latent 2

‘Virat Kohli is Like Carlos Alcaraz’: Sanju Samson Compares Indian Cricketers To Tennis Stars, Names MS Dhoni As Roger Federer of Cricket Before Wimbledon 2026

US Eases Iran Oil Sanctions With 60-Day Waiver As Switzerland Talks Advance

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

US Eases Iran Oil Sanctions With 60-Day Waiver As Switzerland Talks Advance

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

US Eases Iran Oil Sanctions With 60-Day Waiver As Switzerland Talks Advance
US Eases Iran Oil Sanctions With 60-Day Waiver As Switzerland Talks Advance
US Eases Iran Oil Sanctions With 60-Day Waiver As Switzerland Talks Advance
US Eases Iran Oil Sanctions With 60-Day Waiver As Switzerland Talks Advance

QUICK LINKS