Thursday, December 26, 2024
US Economy Faces Recession Risks As Consumer Confidence Dips Before Trump’s Inauguration

As the nation prepares for Donald Trump’s second term, consumer confidence is rapidly declining, signaling potential economic turmoil.

The United States may be heading towards a significant recession, with consumer confidence rapidly declining ahead of Donald Trump’s upcoming inauguration. As the nation prepares for Trump’s second term as President following his decisive victory in the 2024 election, concerns over the economy are growing. His victory, which left little room for rival Kamala Harris, sets the stage for his inaugural celebration—but consumer sentiment is at a worrying low, with the Conference Board’s Expectations Index hitting a five-month low.

 

Filed under

US economy Recession

