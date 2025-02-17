Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Tuesday, February 18, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
  • HOME»
  • World»
  • US Education Department Investigates Into North Virginia Schools For Transgender Support Policies

US Education Department Investigates Into North Virginia Schools For Transgender Support Policies

The U.S. Education Department is currently investigating five school districts in Northern Virginia for potential violations of Title IX and a recent executive order issued by President Trump regarding transgender students.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
US Education Department Investigates Into North Virginia Schools For Transgender Support Policies

The U.S. Education Department is currently investigating five school districts in Northern Virginia for potential violations of Title IX


The U.S. Education Department is currently investigating five school districts in Northern Virginia for potential violations of Title IX and a recent executive order issued by President Trump regarding transgender students. The investigation focuses on whether these districts have allowed transgender students to use their chosen name and pronouns, as well as access restrooms and locker rooms that align with their gender identity.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The Investigation Into Northern Virginia School Districts

On Wednesday, the Education Department’s Office for Civil Rights opened investigations into five school districts: Arlington, Alexandria, Fairfax, Loudoun, and Prince William County. This follows a request made earlier this month by the conservative organization America First Legal, which was founded by Stephen Miller, a former White House deputy chief of staff. The group alleges that these school districts are enforcing policies that support transgender students in a way that violates Title IX, the federal civil rights law that prohibits sex discrimination in educational settings.

Each of the school districts under investigation has policies that allow transgender students to access facilities, such as restrooms and locker rooms, that match their gender identity. Additionally, these policies require staff to address transgender students by their chosen name and pronouns.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

America First Legal’s Complaint and Trump’s Executive Order

America First Legal claims that these policies conflict with a January 29 executive order issued by President Trump, which targets public schools promoting what his administration describes as “gender ideology.” The executive order includes a provision that prohibits schools from supporting students’ social gender transition. A social transition typically involves changing one’s name, pronouns, and clothing to reflect their gender identity, but does not involve medical intervention.

The group argues that the policies adopted by these school districts give greater rights to students whose gender identity does not align with their biological sex than to those whose gender identity does match their biological sex. America First Legal asserts that these policies essentially erase the concept of biological sex in favor of gender identity, and in doing so, they are violating the principle of non-discrimination based on sex.

School Districts’ Reactions

The Education Department has not yet provided a comment regarding the ongoing investigations. However, the school districts involved in the complaint are in predominantly liberal areas of Virginia, which were won by Vice President Kamala Harris in the 2024 election. These districts have previously resisted calls from Governor Glenn Youngkin’s administration to roll back protections for transgender students.

Youngkin’s Education Department introduced model policies in 2023 that would have limited transgender students’ access to facilities and sports teams based on their gender identity. These policies also included provisions that would allow students and teachers to misgender transgender students. The model policies sparked protests from students across the state, but they did not have an enforcement mechanism.

Prince William County Public Schools (PWCS) confirmed to The Hill on Monday that it has been notified of the investigation and will cooperate. A spokesperson from PWCS said, “PWCS will, of course, cooperate with the investigation. PWCS remains committed to providing a welcoming, nurturing learning environment where all of our students feel safe and supported mentally, physically, and emotionally.”

Loudoun County Public Schools also acknowledged the investigation and stated that it would respond according to the law. Representatives from Arlington, Alexandria, and Fairfax school districts did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Broader Context of Investigations Into Transgender Policies

The Education Department’s investigation into these Virginia school districts is part of a broader trend of probes into public schools and athletic associations that support transgender students. In recent weeks, the department has opened an investigation into an all-gender bathroom at a Denver high school and has launched inquiries into two state athletic associations that defied Trump’s executive order banning transgender athletes from competing in girls’ and women’s sports.

Additionally, the Education Department is investigating another state sports association and two colleges over alleged violations of Title IX related to transgender athletes competing on women’s teams. These actions highlight ongoing debates over the rights of transgender students in educational institutions and the intersection of federal regulations with state-level policies.

ALSO READ: Five Arrested In The Brutal Murder Of Transgender Man Sam Nordquist After Weeks Of Torture

Filed under

Donald Trump 2.0 Executive order US education Department

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Caught On Camera: How Did Delta Flight Crash And What Exactly Happened?

Caught On Camera: How Did Delta Flight Crash And What Exactly Happened?

Caught On Camera: Delta Plane With 80 Onboard Crashes at Toronto Pearson Airport Leaves 15 Injured

Caught On Camera: Delta Plane With 80 Onboard Crashes at Toronto Pearson Airport Leaves 15...

Who Were The Other 6 Conspirators Of 2008’s 26/11 Mumbai Attacks? US Clears Tahawwur Rana’s Extradition

Who Were The Other 6 Conspirators Of 2008’s 26/11 Mumbai Attacks? US Clears Tahawwur Rana’s...

Trouble Between Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds? Hollywood’s Favourite Couple Show Signs of “Awkwardness” During SNL 50th Anniversary Special, Says Expert

Trouble Between Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds? Hollywood’s Favourite Couple Show Signs of “Awkwardness” During...

Is Congress Party In Agreement With China? BJP Condemns Sam Pitroda’s China Praise

Is Congress Party In Agreement With China? BJP Condemns Sam Pitroda’s China Praise

Entertainment

Trouble Between Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds? Hollywood’s Favourite Couple Show Signs of “Awkwardness” During SNL 50th Anniversary Special, Says Expert

Trouble Between Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds? Hollywood’s Favourite Couple Show Signs of “Awkwardness” During

Celebrated Mexican Singer Paquita la del Barrio Passes Away At 77

Celebrated Mexican Singer Paquita la del Barrio Passes Away At 77

Watch | Monalisa’s Grand Kerala Entry: ₹15 Lakh Deal, Fan Frenzy, And Boby Chemmanur’s Controversial Comeback

Watch | Monalisa’s Grand Kerala Entry: ₹15 Lakh Deal, Fan Frenzy, And Boby Chemmanur’s Controversial

Hrithik Roshan’s Son Hridhaan Becomes The New Heartthrob After Viral Video | Watch

Hrithik Roshan’s Son Hridhaan Becomes The New Heartthrob After Viral Video | Watch

Escorts Kubota Chairman Nikhil Nanda Booked In Fraud And Abetment To Suicide Case

Escorts Kubota Chairman Nikhil Nanda Booked In Fraud And Abetment To Suicide Case

Lifestyle

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard About

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine For All Foodies

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine

Valentine’s Day: 10 Thought-Provoking Love Quotes That Will Make You Rethink Love

Valentine’s Day: 10 Thought-Provoking Love Quotes That Will Make You Rethink Love

Valentine’s Week: No Means No-Love Is A Choice, Not A Demand

Valentine’s Week: No Means No-Love Is A Choice, Not A Demand

Valentine’s Week 2025: Who Says You Need A Partner? Here’s How To Celebrate Self-Love

Valentine’s Week 2025: Who Says You Need A Partner? Here’s How To Celebrate Self-Love

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox