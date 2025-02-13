US Eggs Prices Hit Record And Are Expected To Soar Further Amid Bird Flu Outbreak

Egg prices in the United States have hit an all-time high as the country grapples with an ongoing bird flu outbreak. While government data released on Wednesday confirmed the sharp increase, many consumers had already noticed the soaring prices and scarcity of eggs in grocery stores.

According to the latest monthly Consumer Price Index, the average cost of a dozen Grade A eggs in U.S. cities reached $4.95 in January. This surpassed the previous record of $4.82 set two years ago and more than doubled the low of $2.04 recorded in August 2023.

The recent price spike is the largest since the 2015 bird flu outbreak and has significantly contributed to rising food costs. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that eggs accounted for nearly two-thirds of last month’s food price increases.

Egg Prices Vary Across the Country

While the national average price is $4.95 per dozen, the actual cost varies by location. In some areas, a carton of eggs can cost as much as $10 or more, especially for specialty varieties like organic and cage-free eggs.

California resident Jon Florey shared his frustration while shopping at Encinal Market in Alameda. “We do use eggs a little less often now. You know, because of the price,” he said. “I was going to make a quiche that I like to make and it’s about six eggs, so I figured I’d do something else.”

When Will Egg Prices Drop?

Unfortunately, relief for consumers is not expected soon. Egg prices traditionally rise around Easter due to increased holiday demand. Additionally, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has projected that prices may increase by another 20% this year.

Beyond affordability, availability remains an issue. Some grocery stores are struggling to keep their shelves stocked, and shoppers are encountering surcharges and purchase limits.

Encinal Market owner Joe Trimble explained the challenge, saying, “It’s something you don’t think about until you look at the shelf and it’s nearly empty. Eggs are just expected to be there in the same way you expect there to be milk. It’s a key item to have in a grocery store because people don’t go out looking for something else to eat on a Saturday morning. They want it. They want to have some scrambled eggs or over-easy eggs on a Saturday morning.”

Bird Flu Outbreak Worsens Egg Shortage

The primary reason behind the price hike is the widespread bird flu outbreak. When the virus is detected on a farm, the entire flock must be culled to prevent further spread. Since some farms house millions of birds, a single outbreak can significantly impact egg supplies. So far, nearly 158 million birds have been culled since the outbreak began.

The USDA reported that over 23 million birds were slaughtered in January alone, following 18 million in December. While these numbers include turkeys and meat chickens, the majority were egg-laying hens.

Recovering from an outbreak is a lengthy process. Once birds are culled, farms must dispose of the carcasses, sanitize facilities, and raise new hens until they are old enough to lay eggs. This cycle can take several months, leading to prolonged shortages.

Bird flu cases tend to surge during migration seasons in the spring and fall, as wild birds are the main carriers of the virus. However, outbreaks can occur at any time. The virus has also spread to cattle and other species, with dozens of farmworkers infected.

Health officials, however, reassure the public that the risk to humans remains low. They emphasize that eggs and poultry are safe to eat, as infected animals are not allowed into the food supply. Cooking eggs and meat to at least 165 degrees Fahrenheit eliminates any virus, and pasteurization ensures milk safety.

Additional Factors Driving Up Egg Prices

Beyond the bird flu, other economic pressures contribute to rising egg costs. Farmers face increasing expenses for feed, fuel, and labor due to inflation. Additionally, many farms are investing in biosecurity measures to protect their flocks from future outbreaks.

New state laws requiring cage-free egg production have also influenced prices. Ten states, including California, Massachusetts, and Colorado, have passed legislation allowing only cage-free eggs to be sold. Because the supply of these eggs is more limited and concentrated in certain regions, prices are more sensitive to disruptions.

In California, many of the farms affected by the recent bird flu outbreaks were cage-free operations, amplifying the impact.

Increased Demand Adds Pressure

Egg consumption has been on the rise in recent years. More consumers are incorporating eggs into their diets, and the expansion of all-day breakfast restaurants has further boosted demand.

Brian Earnest, an analyst at CoBank, noted that high prices may eventually curb demand, which could help stabilize costs. However, significant relief is unlikely in the short term. “As consumers continue to stock up on eggs, supplies at the store level will remain tight, and with Easter right around the corner, that could prolong the tighter supplies,” he explained.

For businesses reliant on eggs, such as bakeries and food manufacturers, the situation presents a dilemma. They must decide whether to raise prices, reduce production, or find alternative ingredients to offset costs.

As egg farmers work to rebuild their flocks and stabilize production, consumers will need to brace for continued price fluctuations in the coming months.