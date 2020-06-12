US President Donald Trump will accept the Republican presidential nomination this year in Jacksonville, Florida. “We are thrilled to celebrate this momentous occasion in the great city of Jacksonville,” The CNN quoted Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel as saying.

“Not only does Florida hold a special place in President Trump’s heart as his home state, but it is crucial in the path to victory in 2020. We look forward to bringing this great celebration and economic boon to the Sunshine State in just a few short months,” McDaniel added. Trump will deliver his acceptance speech on August 27 in Jacksonville.

Interestingly, August 27 is the 60th anniversary of the brutal beating of black activists protesting segregation. The day came to be known as “Ax Handle Saturday” as nearly 200 white people had attacked the black protesters with axe handles and baseball bats, said the Florida Historial Society.

“This is Trump country here. This is the single best city in America, in which to host the Republican National Convention, and for several reasons. It’s a battleground county in a battleground state, in a city where you have unified Republican governance,” Duval County Republican Chairman Dean Black was quoted as saying.

