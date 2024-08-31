Saturday, August 31, 2024

US Election 2024: Donald Trump Faces Security Scare As Intruder Rushes Stage at Pennsylvania Rally

In the backdrop of recent assassination attempts on Donald Trump at Pennsylvania's butler, during a campaign rally in Johnstown, a man attempted to rush the stage while former President Donald Trump was speaking.

The intruder nearly reached the press area but was quickly surrounded by police and subdued with a Taser.

This incident follows a recent assassination attempt where a bullet grazed Trump’s ear and another missed him in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Meanwhile, at the rally, Trump reiterated his commitment to combating inflation and making the country more affordable. Thus, supporting working-class Americans, tackling government corruption, and defending free speech.

During the rally, he said, ”We will defeat inflation and make America affordable again. Together, we are fighting to secure our borders, end endless foreign wars, and defend the working people of America. We are joining forces to defeat government corruption, restore free speech, and make America healthy again.”

Further, he also outlined his plans to boost the United States’ position as a leading energy producer, promising a significant reduction in energy costs with household bills potentially decreasing by 50 percent.

