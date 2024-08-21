US Election 2024: Doug Emhoff Rebukes Donald Trump, Supports Kamala Harris At DNC

In an ongoing Democratic National Convention at Chicago, Doug Emhoff, the husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, strongly criticized former US President Donald Trump.

During his speech, Emhoff said “Kamala Harris stands up to bullies’. Further, his remarks also addressed Trump’s ongoing personal attacks against Harris, which have intensified since Joe Biden’s departure from the presidential race in July.

In his speech, Emhoff said, As Trump said he “doesn’t like Jewish people”…Harris is tied the knot with “a crappy Jew.’

Previously in an interview with WABC radio, Trump made derogatory comments about Harris and Emhoff, where he said he “doesn’t like Jewish people” and referring to Emhoff as “a crappy Jew.” Notably, Trump had also asserted that Harris dislikes Israel and Jewish people and in the end stated ‘You know it, I know it and everybody knows it and nobody wants to say it.’

Also Read: US Elections 2024: Barack Obama Support Kamala Harris As President, Tweaks His 2008 Election Campaign

Doug Emhoff Criticizes JD Vance

In his DNC address, Emhoff also took aim at derogatory comments made by Trump’s running mate, JD Vance. Vance had previously made disparaging remarks about “childless cat ladies” in politics and has recently reaffirmed this stance.

In response, Emhoff countering Vance’s remarks said “She has always been there for our children and I know she’ll always be there for yours too.” Thus, emphasizing Harris’s dedication.

Must Read: US Elections 2024: Ex White House Press Secretary Bashes Donald Trump At Democratic National Convention

Meanwhile, Emhoff also praised Harris’s leadership saying ‘She will lead with joy and toughness, with that laugh and that look, with compassion and conviction. She’ll lead from the belief that wherever we come from, we’re strongest when we fight for what we believe, and not just against what we fear.’