US Election 2024: Joe Rogan Criticizes Oprah Winfrey & Michelle Obama Following Their DNC Speeches

Ahead of 2024 US Election, comedian Joe Rogan recently criticized Oprah Winfrey and Michelle Obama delivered speeches at the Democratic National Convention (DNC).

Targeting for her perceived inconsistency, Joe Rogan said, that despite Winfrey’s critique of income inequality and Trump, she had previously considered running for office with him and is extremely wealthy.

The comedian said “How about Oprah? Oprah was talking about her and Trump running together, and now she’s speaking to the DNC that he’s a threat to democracy and she’s up there talking about income inequality, like, ‘Hey lady… you’re rich as f—.’ I’m like, ‘How is that equal?’’ said Rogan. Reports New York Post.

Further, he also criticized Michelle Obama’s statements, pointing out a contradiction between her message and her significant wealth & said “Also when Michelle Obama was saying, you know, I think she was saying her mother or grandmother was always suspicious of people who took more than they needed, like, you are worth so much money. That’s so crazy. You did it on a civil servant’s salary which is insane.”

Besides Joe Rogan conservative radio host Dana Loesch also commented on Oprah Winfrey speech saying “It’s somewhat odd for Oprah, who owns a Hawaiian estate, multiple homes, and enjoys expensive wardrobes and frequent luxury vacations, to speak about income inequality.”

