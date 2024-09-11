US Election 2024: RFK Jr. Criticizes ABC’s Debate Moderators For Bias, During Trump-Harris Showdown

Ahead of USA presidential election, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. condemned ABC's moderators for displaying clear bias, during the Trump-Harris debate.

Ahead of USA presidential election, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. condemned ABC’s moderators for displaying clear bias, during the Trump-Harris debate.

The former Independent presidential candidate, who recently suspended his campaign, accused the network of failing to fact-check the vice president throughout the debate.

Why RFK Jr Found It Biased?

As per Kennedy, there was a disparity in how the moderators approached Trump versus Harris. Talking to Newsmax, he said, that “The moderators were clearly biased, who continuously fact-checked Donald Trump, however, they didn’t address the inaccuracies and evasions of the vice president.

Kennedy also expressed frustration with the fact, that the moderators allowed Harris to avoid providing a substantive response on economic issues, asserting that they failed to challenge her adequately.

Also Read: Trump Claims ABC-Hosted US Presidential Debate Was ‘Rigged’ Against Him

RFK Jr Criticizes Kamala Harris

Further, he criticized Harris for her “evasive, clearly scripted” response to the crucial question of whether Americans are better off now compared to four years ago.

Additionally, he also emphasised, that if the question were polled, an overwhelming majority of Americans would feel they are worse off.

Moreover, he further compared Trump administration’s economic record with that of Biden’s, noting that Trump had one of the lowest inflation rates in recent history, while the Biden administration is facing high inflation.

Must Read: US Elections 2024: Ex White House Press Secretary Bashes Donald Trump At Democratic National Convention