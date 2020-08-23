The race to win the Indian-America vote in the US Presidential elections of 2020, has begun. Both the Trump and Biden campaigns have tried different methods of securing this massive voting bloc.

On Saturday, the Trump campaign began the race for Indian-American votes. They released a video showcasing clips from various events like ‘Namaste India’ and ‘Howdy Modi’, in an attempt to gain the Indian-American voting bloc for their campaign. The video sought to rally Indian-Americans for ‘4 more years’ of Donald Trump.

Kimberly Guilfoyle, national chair of the Trump Victory Finance Committee, and wife of the president’s eldest song, Donald Trump Jr. tweeted out the video, saying, “America enjoys a great relationship with India and our campaign enjoys great support from Indian Americans!”.

The video opens with a wide view of the massive crowds at the ‘Howdy Modi’ event in September 2019.

ALSO READ :India slams China, Pakistan over interference in Kashmir matter

ALSO READ : ISIS terrorist held after exchange of fire, IEDs seized

It cuts to PM Modi introducing Trump who is standing with him on the stage. “Mr President, you had introduced me to your family in 2017,” Modi says in a clip from the event, and adds “And today, I have the honour to introduce you to my family.”

Then, the video showcases screenshots of Trump and Modi from Donald Trump’s first visit to India in February of this year.

“America loves India,” Trump says in a clip from the event. “America respects India, and America will always be a faithful and loyal friend to the Indian people.”

This is the Trump campaign’s most visible attemtp to woo the Indian diaspro to date. With over 1.2 million members, the Indian-Americna community will play a key role in the upcoming 2020 elections.

Nikki Haley, an Indian-American, and the former Ambassador to the United Nations, will be speaking at the upcoming Republican National Convention. She will also help to mobilize support from the Indian community.

Joe Biden’ Trump’s Democratic challenegrs, is also trying to grabv the Indian-American vote share.

Biden had vowed to stand with India in its multiple border crisis, at a virtual Indian Independence Day celebrations. His campaign released an expansive agenda detailing how they would deal with the expansionist threats to India’s border and national sovereignty.

Both Trump and Biden are wooing the Indian American with an eye on the battleground states of Michigan, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and Florida, which are likely to be won and lost by wafer-thin margins.

Also read: India’s Covid-19 tally surpasses 3 million mark, recovery rate at 74.6%