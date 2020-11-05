President Donald Trump on Thursday demanded the vote count be stopped. Earlier Trump had also said that he would knock the Supreme Court's door as he was sure of fraud in the counting of votes.

Washington [US], November 5 (ANI): While the US awaits the final results of the votes cast on November 3, President Donald Trump on Thursday demanded the vote count be stopped.

Taking to Twitter, Trump said, “STOP THE COUNT!” In another tweet, he said, “ANY VOTE THAT CAME IN AFTER ELECTION DAY WILL NOT BE COUNTED!” This comes as Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden leads Trump in several states including Arizona and Nevada.

Earlier, President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign had filed a lawsuit to stop ballot counting in Michigan and Pennsylvania and to prevent the counting of absentee ballots in Georgia that it claims arrived after the deadline on Election Day.

The USA Today reported that the announcements of the Pennsylvania and Michigan lawsuits came shortly before Biden was projected on Wednesday afternoon to win Michigan. As of Wednesday afternoon, he led President Donald Trump by about 46,000 votes with 96 per cent of the estimated votes tallied.

Peaceful protests in Manhattan in the wake of the US presidential election grew into clashes with law enforcement and scattered acts of arson, resulting in around 60 arrests, The New York Times reported on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, the New York Police Department (NYPD) said that more than 20 people were arrested over attempts to “hijack a peaceful protest by lighting fires, throwing garbage and eggs in Manhattan.” Police posted on Twitter pictures of weapons confiscated during the protest — these included knives, a taser and an M-80 explosive device.

According to the newspaper, at around 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday (01:30 a.m. GMT, Thursday), a police detachment moved on a group of several hundred people who had gathered near the New York Public Library before marching to Washington Square Park.

Protesters reportedly briefly stalled traffic in the neighborhood — the middle part of Manhattan — chanting slogan that included calls for setting police stations on fire. Police managed to push protesters away from the street and localise them on sidewalks.

Protesters, restrained by police and with more police arriving at the scene, began banging against signposts and yelling at officers, as described in the report. Footage emerged on the internet of a young lady without a face mask shouting at and spitting in an officer’s face, after which she was tackled down to the ground. NYPD commented on it on Twitter, saying that “Actions like this will not be tolerated. Agitators who commit these acts will be arrested.”

According to the NYT report, citing an anonymous senior law enforcement official, at least 58 people were arrested overnight in Manhattan.

