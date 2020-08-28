US President Donald Trump on Friday accepted the Presidential candidate nomination by the Republican Party. In his acceptance speech, Trump also remembered his younger brother Robert, who passed away on August 15.

US President Donald Trump accepted the Presidential candidate nomination by the Republican Party for the upcoming elections in November, here on Thursday (local time). The President was introduced by his daughter Ivanka before entering the stage. The crowd was seen chanting “four more years” as Trump took centre stage.

“I stand before you tonight honoured by your support proud of the incredible progress we made in the last four incredible years and brimming with confidence in the bright future we would build for America over the next four years,” Trump addressed the Republican National Convention at the White House. He added, “My fellow Americans, tonight with a heart full of gratitude and boundless optimism, I profoundly accept this nomination for President of the United States.”

Donald Trump, in his nomination acceptance speech, for President by the Republican Party also remembered his younger brother Robert — who passed away on August 15 — stating that he would be “proud of the job we are all doing”. “I know my brother Robert is looking down on us right now from heaven. He was a great brother and he was proud of the job we are all doing. Thank you (and) we love you Robert,” Trump said while addressing the Republican National Convention at the White House.

The US President also addressed Hurricane Laura that hit the US State of Louisiana and Texas. Six people have succumbed to the hurricane in Lousiana. “Our thoughts are with those who came through the wrath of Hurricane Laura. We are working closely with state and local officials in Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi. We are sparing no effort to save lives,” he said further at the convention.

According to CNN, the Hurricane came as a category 4 storm on Thursday near the Texas border. Trump is set to visit the affected regions this weekend. “We’ll probably be going on Saturday or Sunday, and we’ll be heading to Texas and Louisiana and maybe an additional stop,” Trump said earlier on Thursday.

Trump further said that in his next term as President, the US “would build the greatest economy in history” and “quickly return to” full employment. US Vice President Mike Pence also formally accepted the nomination for Vice President by the Republican Party, earlier on Wednesday.

The US Presidential elections are set to take place on November 3, this year.

