Claiming that he has won US elections 2020, Donald Trump has alleged a major fraud in the voting and said that he is going to the Supreme Court.

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday alleged “major fraud” in the 2020 presidential election and said he will be going to the Supreme Court over the same. Addressing his supporters from the East Room in the White House, Trump said, “We want voting to stop.” “We’ll be going to the US Supreme Court. We want all voting to stop. We don’t want them to find any ballots at 4 in the morning and add them to the list… as far as I’m concerned, we’ve already won,” said Donald Trump.

Voting has closed in the US and all eyes are on the vote counting to decide the race for the White House between incumbent President Trump and his rival, veteran Democrat Joe Biden. Democratic presidential nominee Biden has garnered a lead of 220 electoral votes against Trump’s 213 votes in the US presidential polls, according to current projections by CNN on Wednesday.

To win the presidency, either Trump or Biden must acquire over 50 per cent of the electoral college vote, which is 538 in total. Therefore, each candidate must get a minimum of 270 electoral votes to clinch the presidency. Biden is projected to win Washington, Oregon, California, Illinois, New Hampshire and New Mexico.

California has one of the biggest shares in the Electoral College, with 55 votes, while Illinois also has a significant contribution with 20. Biden is also projected to win Colorado, Connecticut, Vermont, Delaware, Washington, DC, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey and New York. According to the projections, Trump is expected to win Wyoming, Missouri, Utah, and Kansas.