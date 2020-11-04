US elections 2020: Ahead of the results, US President Donald Trump on Tuesday expressed confidence that he is looking forward to have great four years.

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday expressed confidence ahead of the results of the US Presidential polls, saying that he is hearing that Republicans are performing well in key states like Florida and Arizona and they are going to have “great four years”.

Speaking at the RNC headquarters in Virginia, Trump said, “I hear we’re doing very well in Florida, very well in Arizona, incredibly well in Texas, we’re doing very well all over here. I think we’re going to have a great night and more importantly, we’re going to have a great four years.”

On the question of whether he has prepared any acceptance speech, the US President replied, “Not thinking about concession speech or acceptance speech yet. Hopefully, we’ll be doing only one of those two. Winning is easy, losing is never easy – not for me, it’s not. When you see rallies, there’s tremendous love going on in this country, tremendous unity.”

Over his campaign trail, he added, “We have done rallies and there was love at those rallies. There has never been anything like we had. I think it was the combination of rallies and the second debate…I think we took off.” The US President further said that he is feeling a little “bit choppy” after doing so many rallies. “I think success brings us together. We are going to have tremendous success. We have had 33.1 per cent up in GDP and nobody has seen numbers like that,” he added.

Speaking about the vaccine for the novel coronavirus, he said, “The vaccine is coming out too soon. They are having tremendous success and we had the best year last year and next year we are going to have a more successful year.” However, the President was seen speaking at length without a mask.

On the question of how well the Republicans did in polls, he said, “I think Pennsylvania is important and Florida is important. A lot of people talk to me about Texas. We will have a tremendous victory there based on what you have seen. I hear we are doing well in Arizona. I think we are doing well all over.”

Trump also expressed his desire to have results announced on November 3. His remarks come as over 100 million people have already voted and some states, such as Pennsylvania, will report the in-person vote count before moving through the absentee ballots.

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, on the other hand, on Tuesday promised that if he gets elected he would not differentiate between the Democrat and Republican states.

“I promise you this, as I’m running as a proud Democrat if you elect me, I’m going to be an American President, there will be no red states or blue states just the United States of America,” Biden said while addressing his supporters in Philadelphia.

Addressing the magnitude of the novel coronavirus, he assured people that the nation would overcome the pandemic by making “smart moves”.

“We have an enormous opportunity as a country. Not only we’re going to be able to overcome this virus by taking some smart moves but we’re going to rebuild the middle class. It built this country and Unions built the middle class,” he said. Biden further said, “We are going to have more people vote in this election than at any time in US history.”

“The president [Donald Trump] is got a lot of things backwards. He thinks that he can decide that who gets to vote but guess what, the people are going to decide who gets to be president,” he added. He urged the people of the US to choose hope over fear during the ongoing election day. “We have to remember who we are. This is the United States of America. Anybody who knows Donald Trump, we have to let him know who we are. We choose hope over fear, we choose truth over a lie, and we choose science over fiction.”

“When was the last time that you ever heard, when a US President shows up and the whole UN laughs at him. This has not happened before. Or when he appears at the NATO meeting, people make fun of him,” he added. The Democratic nominee also promised to accept a mistake if he’ll commit one. “I promise you I am going to take responsibility. If I’ll make a mistake I’ll admit it.”

Over 100 million people have already voted and some states, such as Pennsylvania, will report the in-person vote count before moving through the absentee ballots. Some 239 million people are eligible to vote this year. The mail-in ballots could take days to be counted – meaning a winner might not be declared in the hours after polls close on Tuesday.