US Elections 2024: Barack Obama Support Kamala Harris As President, Tweaks His 2008 Election Campaign

At the ongoing Democratic National Convention in Chicago, ex-us president Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama gave impactful speeches & rallied support for Kamala Harris as a presidential candidate.

Receiving a warm reception, Barack Obama started his speech with, “Chicago, it’s good to be home,” which was met with enthusiastic applause from the crowd. The former president swiftly reignited the energy of his 2008 campaign, proclaiming, “I don’t know about you, but I’m feeling fired up and ready to go!”

During his speech, Obama reminiscence the time, when he chose Joe Biden as his vice-president and said ‘My first big decision was my best – it was to ask Joe Biden to serve as my vice president… Other than some common Irish blood, we come from different worlds, but we became brothers.”

Also, Obama lauded Biden for his empathy and integrity, qualities he views as crucial for effective leadership. He remarked, “I admired Joe’s empathy and decency. His belief that everyone in this country deserves a shot.”

Obama Praises Kamala Harris & Criticizes Trump

Later, the former president also praised vice-president Kamala Harris saying ‘Her mother moved here from India at the age of 19. That’s why she taught Kamala about justice… She often told her daughter, ‘don’t sit around and complain, do something.’ So with that voice in her head, Kamala went out and worked hard, fighting for people, for better wages.’

Backing her candidacy for the post of US president, Obama asserted “America is ready for a new chapter and a new story. We are ready for Kamala Harris. She is ready for the job,” he stated. “Kamala Harris won’t be focused on her problems; she will focus on yours. She won’t punish those who refuse to kiss the ring and bend the knee.”

Moreover, Mr. Obama also updated his “Yes We Can” campaign slogan from 2008 and changed it to say, ‘Yes, she can.’

‘We need a president who truly cares about the millions of people across this country. We need a president who will advocate for them and push for better wages. Kamala will be that president. Yes, she can.’ said Obama.