US Elections 2024: How And Where To Follow US Elections From India?

The much-anticipated U.S. Presidential Election officially kicks off today, with voters casting ballots in one of the closest races in recent history.

The election pits Democrat Kamala Harris against Republican Donald Trump in a contest that could take days, or even weeks, to determine the final outcome. Due to the intricacies of vote counting, early leads may shift, much like the “red mirage” phenomenon seen in 2020, where early leads for Trump gave way to gains by Democrat Joe Biden as more mail-in votes were tallied.

Key Information on U.S. Election Day

Voting begins on Tuesday, November 5, with polling hours differing by state; most polls will operate from 6:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. local time. For viewers in India, this translates to polling beginning around 4:30 p.m. IST and continuing through 6:30 a.m. IST on November 6.

Exit Polls and When Results May Be Expected

Exit polling, which provides an early glimpse into potential outcomes, is set to begin at 5:00 p.m. EST, around 2:30 a.m. IST on November 6. Initial results will start rolling in soon after polls close, but the overall outcome could take time, particularly if key swing states report results gradually. Some states may produce early projections, but others, especially those with tighter races or high numbers of mail-in ballots, may not conclude counting for several days. Official announcements won’t be made until all votes are counted, and any legal challenges are resolved.

How to Follow the U.S. Election Live in India

For those following from India, major news outlets will provide live coverage throughout the night. Platforms such as NewsX digital channels, YouTube, and social media will offer minute-by-minute updates, helping international audiences keep up with developments as they unfold.

