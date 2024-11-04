Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, November 5, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

US Elections 2024: How And Where To Follow US Elections From India?

The election pits Democrat Kamala Harris against Republican Donald Trump in a contest that could take days, or even weeks, to determine the final outcome.

US Elections 2024: How And Where To Follow US Elections From India?

The much-anticipated U.S. Presidential Election officially kicks off today, with voters casting ballots in one of the closest races in recent history.

The election pits Democrat Kamala Harris against Republican Donald Trump in a contest that could take days, or even weeks, to determine the final outcome. Due to the intricacies of vote counting, early leads may shift, much like the “red mirage” phenomenon seen in 2020, where early leads for Trump gave way to gains by Democrat Joe Biden as more mail-in votes were tallied.

Key Information on U.S. Election Day

Voting begins on Tuesday, November 5, with polling hours differing by state; most polls will operate from 6:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. local time. For viewers in India, this translates to polling beginning around 4:30 p.m. IST and continuing through 6:30 a.m. IST on November 6.

Exit Polls and When Results May Be Expected

Exit polling, which provides an early glimpse into potential outcomes, is set to begin at 5:00 p.m. EST, around 2:30 a.m. IST on November 6. Initial results will start rolling in soon after polls close, but the overall outcome could take time, particularly if key swing states report results gradually. Some states may produce early projections, but others, especially those with tighter races or high numbers of mail-in ballots, may not conclude counting for several days. Official announcements won’t be made until all votes are counted, and any legal challenges are resolved.

How to Follow the U.S. Election Live in India

For those following from India, major news outlets will provide live coverage throughout the night. Platforms such as NewsX digital channels, YouTube, and social media will offer minute-by-minute updates, helping international audiences keep up with developments as they unfold.

Also Read: Canadian MP Condemns Attack On Hindu-Canadian Devotees By Khalistani Extremists in Brampton Temple

 

Filed under

donald trump How to Follow the U.S. Election Live in India Kamala Harris US Elections 2024
Advertisement

Also Read

Bhagwant Mann Calls For Sudden Press Conference; Condemns Attacks In Canada

Bhagwant Mann Calls For Sudden Press Conference; Condemns Attacks In Canada

Supreme Court Upholds Validity Of Uttar Pradesh Board Of Madarsa Education Act

Supreme Court Upholds Validity Of Uttar Pradesh Board Of Madarsa Education Act

Mark Pincus, Zynga Founder And Lifelong Democrat, Shifts Support To Trump

Mark Pincus, Zynga Founder And Lifelong Democrat, Shifts Support To Trump

Trump And Harris Close Campaigns With Divergent Messages As Election Day Approaches

Trump And Harris Close Campaigns With Divergent Messages As Election Day Approaches

US Election 2024: Election Experts Warn of Potential “Red Mirage” in 2024; Delayed Mail-In Ballot Counting Could Fuel Misinformation

US Election 2024: Election Experts Warn of Potential “Red Mirage” in 2024; Delayed Mail-In Ballot...

Entertainment

Apology or ₹5 Crore: Bishnoi Gang’s Latest Warning To Bollywood’s Salman Khan

Apology or ₹5 Crore: Bishnoi Gang’s Latest Warning To Bollywood’s Salman Khan

FTII’s Kannada Short Film ‘Sunflowers Were the First Ones to Know’ Heads to Oscars 2025

FTII’s Kannada Short Film ‘Sunflowers Were the First Ones to Know’ Heads to Oscars 2025

Taylor Swift’s Mama Invites Shark Attack Survivor For Eras Tour Concert

Taylor Swift’s Mama Invites Shark Attack Survivor For Eras Tour Concert

Sean “Diddy” Combs Claims Eyewitness Lying About Alleged Sex Tapes- Here’s What He Plans To Do Next

Sean “Diddy” Combs Claims Eyewitness Lying About Alleged Sex Tapes- Here’s What He Plans To

Uorfi Javed Slam Sana Khan’s Comments On Husbands ‘Allowing’ To Wear Short Clothes, Calls It Regressive

Uorfi Javed Slam Sana Khan’s Comments On Husbands ‘Allowing’ To Wear Short Clothes, Calls It

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Feeling Under The Weather With A Sore Throat, Cold, Or Fever? Avoid These Mistakes For Quicker Recovery

Feeling Under The Weather With A Sore Throat, Cold, Or Fever? Avoid These Mistakes For

Chhath Puja 2024: Origin, Significance, Specialties Of The Day, When It Is Celebrated In India, Dos & Don’ts

Chhath Puja 2024: Origin, Significance, Specialties Of The Day, When It Is Celebrated In India,

Celebrating 20 Years of Storytelling Through Jewelry: Monica Rich Kosann’s Expanding Legacy

Celebrating 20 Years of Storytelling Through Jewelry: Monica Rich Kosann’s Expanding Legacy

Watch Out Your Screen Time, Protect Your Child’s Heart Health

Watch Out Your Screen Time, Protect Your Child’s Heart Health

Are Organic Foods Truly Healthier, Or Are They Just An Expensive Marketing Ploy?

Are Organic Foods Truly Healthier, Or Are They Just An Expensive Marketing Ploy?

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox