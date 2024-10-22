US Elections 2024: Who Are The Key Candidates And How Are They Nominated?

As we approach the 2024 U.S. presidential election, the political landscape is dynamic, featuring key figures from major parties as well as emerging voices from independents and third parties. President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump are currently leading their respective parties, setting the stage for a contentious election cycle. Following a challenging debate, Biden stepped back, paving the way for Vice President Kamala Harris to become the Democratic nominee. Trump, despite facing significant legal challenges and a shifting influence within the Republican Party, remains a formidable candidate with a loyal supporter base.

Democratic Candidates

Vice President Kamala Harris brings a wealth of experience from her previous roles as California’s senator and a prosecutor. However, her time in office has not been without challenges. Initially given the responsibility of tackling critical issues such as immigration reform and voting rights, her approval ratings have been a point of concern for Democratic donors and strategists. Despite these hurdles, Harris has successfully secured the Democratic nomination, with the party rallying behind her campaign as they prepare for the general election.

Republican Candidates

On the Republican front, Donald Trump is vying to regain the presidency after his controversial defeat in 2020. His assertion that the election was stolen from him has had lasting repercussions, including inciting a mob to storm the Capitol on January 6. Yet, his core supporters remain steadfast, and he has navigated through legal troubles while maintaining a significant presence in the Republican primaries. The fragmentation among his challengers has further solidified his position as the frontrunner for the nomination.

Key Vice Presidential Candidates

Democratic nominee Tim Walz and Republican nominee JD Vance are emerging as significant figures. Walz, with over two decades in elected office, brings extensive experience to the Biden-Harris campaign. His tenure as a congressman from Minnesota has equipped him with a strong understanding of bipartisan collaboration and governance. In contrast, JD Vance has quickly risen within the GOP, capturing attention with his compelling personal narrative and conservative ideals. Known for his bestselling memoir “Hillbilly Elegy,” Vance resonates with voters seeking fresh voices that address economic revitalization and cultural issues.

The contrasting backgrounds of Walz and Vance reflect broader trends within their parties. Walz’s experience symbolizes the Democratic preference for stability in a turbulent political climate, while Vance’s ascent signifies the Republican shift towards populist sentiments and relatable candidates. As they prepare for debates and public engagements, their differing philosophies and approaches will highlight key issues that resonate with voters, making their candidacies pivotal in shaping the 2024 election outcome.

Independent and Third-Party Candidates

The election landscape also features notable independent and third-party candidates. Cornel West, a prominent academic and activist known for his progressive views, initially aimed for the nomination with the People’s Party. He later shifted his focus to the Green Party and ultimately decided to run as an independent. Jill Stein, a physician and a familiar face from previous Green Party campaigns, is once again seeking the party’s nomination. She advocates for an “economic bill of rights” that includes essential rights like healthcare and housing, while also prioritizing climate action and social justice.

Chase Oliver represents the Libertarian Party, having gained recognition as a former Democrat advocating for social issues and opposing the Federal Reserve. He narrowly clinched his party’s nomination and is poised to make an impact in this election cycle.

The Presidential Nomination Process

According to the U.S. Constitution, presidential elections occur every four years. Candidates must meet specific criteria: they must be natural-born citizens, at least 35 years old, and have resided in the U.S. for at least 14 years. The nomination process for the upcoming elections commenced in the winter of 2023 and involves a series of complex steps, including primaries, caucuses, and conventions.

Each state plays a crucial role by appointing electors who formally cast their votes for president based on party nominations. This multifaceted process includes a variety of contests, each governed by its own rules regarding participation and vote counting.

One notable feature of the Democratic nomination process is the role of superdelegates, who are influential party members that have not pledged their support to any candidate before the national convention. Although their influence has waned over time, they still represent a significant percentage of delegates, impacting the nomination landscape.

Key Differences in Nomination Processes

The nomination process traditionally kicks off with the Iowa and New Hampshire caucuses, with each party operating under distinct sets of rules. For the Republican National Convention, a candidate must secure 1,277 out of 2,552 delegates. Meanwhile, the Democratic candidate needs at least 2,376 out of 4,750 delegates to be officially nominated.

As the election cycle unfolds, understanding the nomination process is essential for voters. The presidency is not just a powerful role domestically; it also carries significant influence in global politics. Therefore, active participation in this process is crucial for shaping the future direction of the nation.

