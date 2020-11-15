Donald Trump on Sunday appeared to acknowledge in public for the first time that President-elect Joe Biden had "won" the election but kept up his assertion that the election was "rigged."

US President Donald Trump on Sunday appeared to acknowledge in public for the first time that President-elect Joe Biden had “won” the election but kept up his assertion that the election was “rigged.” “He won because the Election was Rigged. NO VOTE WATCHERS OR OBSERVERS allowed, vote tabulated by a Radical Left privately owned company, Dominion, with a bad reputation & bum equipment that couldn’t even qualify for Texas (which I won by a lot!), the Fake & Silent Media, & more!”. Trump tweeted.

Democratic candidate Biden, in his third attempt at the White House, defeated Trump in a closely contested election to become the 46th president of the United States. The former vice president was declared the President-elect after victory in the battleground state of Pennsylvania, which took him past the electoral college threshold of 270 votes.

However, Trump refused to concede defeat, saying that the election was “far from over”, and promised legal challenges by his re-election campaign. The president had pledged to go forward with a legal strategy that he hopes will overturn state results that gave Biden the win.

He only won in the eyes of the FAKE NEWS MEDIA. I concede NOTHING! We have a long way to go. This was a RIGGED ELECTION! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 15, 2020

Also Read: ‘Is any Hindu left in Pakistan’: Twitteratis slam Imran Khan for Diwali greetings

US President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris extended wishes to people on the occasion of Diwali and said that hopefully next year the festival will be celebrated at the White House in person. “On behalf of our families, we wish a happy Diwali to Hindus, Jains, Sikhs, Buddhists, and everyone celebrating the festival of lights across the United States, India, and the world. Like so many cherished traditions during the pandemic, we know this year’s Diwali and its symbolizing of light over darkness, knowledge over ignorance, and empathy over apathy arrives with a deeper meaning,” read the joint statement issued by Biden and Harris.