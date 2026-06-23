US Electoral Fraud: Trump’s Election Fraud Push Hits Court Losses As Evidence Remains Scarce

The Trump administration has tapped into federal agencies to investigate electoral fraud but has been facing more and more obstacles as courts reject its efforts to get voter data and investigations have not borne fruit, as we know from recent reports on the administration’s enforcement activities.

In nine of the 31 lawsuits made against states and Washington, D.C., the DOJ has been defeated in all nine cases to force states to provide unredacted voter registration information. On June 22, 2026, a U.S. judge in Maryland gave the DOJ its ninth loss and ruled that states do not have to provide the sensitive voter information its request requires. Five of these defeats were from judges appointed by President Trump himself, according to experts in democracy law who study these legal proceedings.

According to the Maryland judge, the court “joins every court that has addressed this issue in concluding that [a state voter file] is not a record or paper that a state must produce to the United States,” Democracy Docket reported. With 21 trial courts still pending decisions and the DOJ appealing its losses, this litigation will continue through the midterm elections.

Investigations into Noncitizen Voting Yield Minimal Outcomes

Despite the setbacks in court, the administration is still investigating noncitizen voting. The DOJ is calling on prosecutors to prioritize 90 ongoing investigations into alleged cases of noncitizens casting votes, the New York Times reported in June 2026.

But the number of potential cases is still very small. Federal immigration authorities have already processed more than 60 million voter records in an updated federal database that is designed to identify noncitizens; this accounts for about one-third of registered voters in the U.S. Of all these, about 24,000 (or 0.04 percent) were flagged by the Department of Homeland Security as noncitizens and were referred for further investigation, Votebeat reported.

Election officials have already concluded that some of them are citizens. Some noncitizens may unknowingly register without knowing the legal burdens; nor is it necessarily a sign of fraud. The Department of Homeland Security has not provided a way to tell us how many flagged situations actually involve noncitizen voting.

Experts: Fraud Claims Disconnect from Reality

Election officials and researchers stress that noncitizen voting is almost nonexistent. A former election official from PBS who told us that there is “very little voter fraud is happening” said “voter fraud is very rare. There are cases but not triple digits.” Lorraine Minnite, a political science professor at Rutgers University, where I work and wrote about voter fraud topics, told Votebeat that investigations under the Trump administration are aimed at “maximum chaos and intimidation” nationwide and that they are too aggressive and aimed at creating a spectacle that makes citizens scared and they make weak leads on the basis of the unreliable data.

Justin Levitt, a Loyola Law School professor who worked on voting rights during Biden’s White House term, described this search by the administration as an ineffective search for a “boogeyman” aimed at generating doubt about American elections. And he said “the idea that noncitizens vote in numbers large enough to influence elections—especially statewide ones—is fictional,” according to Votebeat.

The DOJ’s courtroom defeats along with the relatively minor findings from noncitizen voting investigations demonstrate the discord between the administration’s claims about widespread electoral fraud and the evidence either in court or through enforcement efforts. As the 2026 midterm elections draw near, while the administration continues to pursue electoral fraud prosecutions, judicial rulings and available data provide little evidence for widespread voting crimes.

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