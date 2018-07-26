The United States of Embassy in Beijing witnessed an explosion on Thursday morning, July 26. The incident took place reportedly in front of the US Embassy when a man tried to throw a homemade bomb into the gated compound. The US Embassy, is located in the northeastern Beijing, is a well-protected area.

An explosion was witnessed outside the United States Embassy in Beijing on Thursday morning, July 26, however, no immediate casualties were witnessed. Images of thick black smoke surfaced on social media showing a large number of people gazing toward the site of the explosion. The US Embassy, is located in the northeastern Beijing, is a well-protected area. The new facility was opened in 2008 with a dedication ceremony which was attended by then-President George W. Bush. This is a breaking news

ALSO READ: Pakistan election results in 2018 full list of Punjab Provincial Assembly winners and leads, live updating: PMLN ahead of PTI

ALSO READ: Pakistan General Elections 2018 Results LIVE updates: PTI leading in 115 seats, PMLN-64, PPP-43

For all the latest World News, download NewsX App

Read More