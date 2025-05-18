US Embassy In India Issues Stern Warning On Visa Overstays, Cites Deportation And Travel Ban Risks

Facing stricter immigration enforcement, the US Embassy in India has issued a sharp warning to foreign nationals against overstaying their visas, citing risks of deportation and a permanent travel ban.

US Embassy India warns visa overstays may lead to deportation and permanent US travel ban; urges strict compliance with I-94 limits.

The US Embassy in India has issued a firm advisory warning foreign nationals against overstaying their authorized period in the United States, highlighting severe legal consequences including deportation and a permanent travel ban.

In a post published on X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday, the embassy stated, “If you remain in the United States beyond your authorised period of stay, you could be deported and could face a permanent ban on travelling to the United States in the future.”

If you remain in the United States beyond your authorized period of stay, you could be deported and could face a permanent ban on traveling to the United States in the future. pic.twitter.com/VQSD8HmOEp — U.S. Embassy India (@USAndIndia) May 17, 2025 Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The warning is part of the US government’s ongoing efforts to enforce immigration regulations more strictly. The embassy emphasized that even a brief overstay could jeopardize one’s long-term plans in the country, such as pursuing education, employment opportunities, or family reunification.

I-94 Form: Key to Legal Stay

The authorized duration of a person’s stay in the US is typically documented in the I-94 form, which is issued upon entry. This form is critical as it specifies the exact time period for which a visitor is permitted to remain in the country. The embassy reminded travelers to pay close attention to the date indicated on this form to avoid legal troubles.

For those experiencing delays or unexpected issues that prevent them from leaving the US on time, the embassy advised immediate contact with the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS). Seeking timely assistance, it said, can help individuals explore legal options to extend their stay without incurring penalties.

Court Blocks Controversial Trump-Era Deportation Rule

In a related development, a federal appeals court has blocked a rule from the Trump administration that allowed US authorities to deport migrants to third countries — other than their country of origin — without prior notice or the opportunity to apply for protection from persecution or torture, according to a CNN report.

US Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem also issued a reminder for all foreign nationals who have spent more than 30 days in the United States. Under the Alien Registration Act, they are required to register with the federal government by April 11.

Failure to comply with this law is considered a criminal offence and may result in fines, imprisonment, or both.

H-1B Visa Registrations See Sharp Decline

In a separate immigration update, the USCIS revealed that registrations for H-1B work visas have dropped significantly for the Fiscal Year (FY) 2026. The agency received 343,981 eligible registrations, marking a 27% decline compared to 470,342 for FY 2025.

This decrease is widely attributed to a substantial hike in application fees. Under new Biden administration regulations, the cost to file an H-1B registration surged from $10 to $215.

Also Read: Trump Says He Will Call Putin on Monday to Discuss War in Ukraine, Hopes for ‘Productive Day’