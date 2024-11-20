Home
Wednesday, November 20, 2024
US Embassy In Kyiv Shuts, Employees Asked To Take Shelter After Air Attack Threat

The US Embassy in Kyiv has announced it will be closed on Wednesday due to a credible threat of a significant airstrike.

The US Embassy in Kyiv has announced it will be closed on Wednesday due to a credible threat of a significant airstrike. The US Department of State’s Consular Affairs office issued a statement advising embassy staff to remain sheltered in place for safety, citing caution in response to the potential attack.

Russia had previously warned the West that any provision of long-range missiles to Ukraine, including those from the US, UK, and France, would be viewed as direct NATO involvement in the war. In October, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that Moscow would retaliate against Ukraine’s use of American-made missiles on Russian territory.

In a significant escalation on Tuesday, Putin announced that Russia would lower the threshold for launching a nuclear strike, responding to a broader range of conventional military attacks, as tensions between Russia and the West reach their highest levels in over fifty years.

