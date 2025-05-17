US Embassy Warns Of Permanent Ban, Deportation For Visa Overstays

The permitted duration of stay in the US is typically outlined on the I-94 form, a key document issued to visitors upon entry.

The United States has issued a strict warning to foreign nationals, including Indian citizens, about the severe consequences of overstaying their visas.

The United States has issued a strict warning to foreign nationals, including Indian citizens, about the severe consequences of overstaying their visas. The US Embassy in India has made it clear that staying beyond the permitted duration on a US visa could lead to deportation and even a permanent ban from entering the country in the future.

Taking to X on Saturday, the embassy stated, “If you remain in the United States beyond your authorised period of stay, you could be deported and could face a permanent ban on travelling to the United States in the future.”

Overstaying Visas Can Shatter Long-Term US Dreams

The permitted duration of stay in the US is typically outlined on the I-94 form, a key document issued to visitors upon entry. Even a short overstay, the embassy warned, could lead to serious legal consequences dashing long-term dreams of studying, working, or reuniting with family in the US.

Those facing unexpected delays or emergencies that may hinder timely departure have been advised to contact the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) immediately. Legal provisions for extending one’s stay do exist, but only if action is taken before the authorized stay expires.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Trump-Era Deportation Rule Blocked

In related immigration news, a US federal appeals court has blocked a Trump-era policy that allowed the government to deport migrants to third countries without proper warning or the chance to seek protection from persecution or torture. The decision was welcomed by immigrant rights advocates and could impact future deportation protocols.

Further tightening immigration norms, US Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem recently reminded all foreign nationals staying in the US for more than 30 days to comply with the Alien Registration Act. Those who fail to register with federal authorities by April 11 may face criminal charges, fines, imprisonment, or deportation.

H-1B Visa Registrations Drop by 27%

Adding to the evolving immigration landscape, the USCIS reported a 27% decline in H-1B work visa registrations for the fiscal year 2026. The drop from 470,342 registrations in FY 2025 to 343,981 in FY 2026 is believed to be driven by a steep hike in application fees. Under the Biden administration’s new rules, the registration fee has jumped from $10 to $215.

Key Takeaways for Foreign Visitors to the US:

Always adhere to the I-94 visa validity date.

Contact USCIS before overstaying to explore legal extension options.

Failing to register under the Alien Registration Act is a criminal offense.

Overstaying can result in deportation and a lifetime entry ban.

As the US continues to enforce stricter immigration policies, experts urge travelers and visa holders to stay informed, compliant, and proactive to avoid harsh penalties.

ALSO READ: Pakistan Picks Bilawal Bhutto For Global Outreach In Response To India’s Operation Sindoor