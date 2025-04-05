A senior US envoy visited Beirut on Saturday as part of diplomatic efforts to stabilize the region, amid a fragile ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah.

A senior US envoy visited Beirut on Saturday as part of diplomatic efforts to stabilize the region, amid a fragile ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah and increasing U.S. pressure on Lebanon to assert control over its territory and rein in Hezbollah, the Associated Press reported. Morgan Ortagus, the Deputy U.S. Special Envoy to the Middle East, met with key Lebanese officials, including President Joseph Aoun, Prime Minister Nawaf Salam, and Speaker of Parliament Nabih Berri.

The visit came at a critical time, with U.S. officials urging Lebanon to strengthen the Lebanese Army’s authority across the entire country and prevent the smuggling of arms along the Syrian border. Ortagus stressed that the Lebanese Army must assert control over all national territory, extending beyond the area south of the Litani River, the report said.

Ortagus reportedly expressed U.S. concerns about Hezbollah’s unchecked military presence and arms smuggling, both of which “threaten Lebanon’s sovereignty and stability”. In discussions with President Aoun, the U.S. envoy stressed the need for progress on Hezbollah’s disarmament. A Lebanese official told AP on the condition of anonymity that Ortagus acknowledged the Lebanese Army’s efforts but made it clear that the U.S. expects further action.

Ortagus also called for stronger measures to prevent tensions and smuggling along the Lebanese-Syrian border. In mid-March, violent clashes broke out between Syrian security forces and local Lebanese factions along the border, resulting in several casualties. Although a ceasefire was brokered to ease tensions, fears of instability have persisted.

Ortagus also held talks with Prime Minister Salam, where she welcomed Lebanon’s willingness to engage in shuttle diplomacy regarding Israel’s withdrawal from five strategic positions it still holds in southern Lebanon. The positions, which Israel continues to maintain, are seen as crucial for monitoring Hezbollah activity and ensuring security along the border.

Ortagus made no public remarks following her meetings with Lebanese officials, but a Lebanese official told the publication that she expressed support for Lebanon’s ongoing reform efforts. She reportedly commended the Lebanese government’s work on lifting banking secrecy, drafting banking reforms, and improving the state’s administrative functions. Ortagus also stressed the importance of completing an agreement with the International Monetary Fund to address Lebanon’s ongoing financial crisis.

The visit also coincided with Israeli airstrikes in southern and eastern Lebanon, which Israel claims are targeting Hezbollah and Hamas operatives as well as weapons depots. These airstrikes, particularly recent attacks in the southern suburbs of Beirut, have raised concerns about violations of the ceasefire and U.N. Resolution 1701. Speaker Berri, an ally of Hezbollah, criticized the actions, accusing Israel of breaching the truce.

Tensions remain high, with rockets being fired from Lebanon into northern Israel, though Hezbollah has denied any involvement in the attacks.

