US Expands Sanctions Amid Rising Violence in West Bank, Targets Extremist Settlers and Support Networks

The United States intensified its crackdown on entities and individuals who are contributing to violence and instability in the West Bank, announcing new sanctions on Wednesday.

The US State Department in a press release said, “As part of the United States’ efforts to address the extreme levels of instability and violence against civilians in the West Bank, we are taking additional actions today against those who engage in or provide material support for violent activities there.”

US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller condemned the surge in extremist settler violence in the West Bank, emphasizing that it causes human suffering. In a post on X, Miller stressed the need for Israel to hold accountable those individuals responsible for violence.

“Extremist settler violence in the West Bank causes intense human suffering, harms Israel’s security, and undermines the prospect for peace and stability in the region. It is critical that the Government of Israel hold accountable any individuals and entities responsible for violence against civilians in the West Bank.

The Department of State also imposed sanctions on Hashomer Yosh, an Israeli non-governmental organisation that provides material support to US-designated outpost Meitarim Farm, and US-designated individuals Yinon Levi, Neriya Ben Pazi and Zvi Bar Yosef, the release said.

The release further said that after all 250 Palestinian residents of Khirbet Zanuta were forced to leave in late January, Hashomer Yosh volunteers fenced off the village to prevent the residents from returning. The volunteers also provided support by grazing the herds and purporting to “guard” the outposts of US-designated individuals.

The Department also sanctioned Yitzhak Levi Filant (Filant), the civilian security coordinator of the Yitzhar settlement in the West Bank. Although Filant’s role is akin to that of a security or law enforcement officer, he has engaged in malign activities outside the scope of his authority, the release said.

Notably, in February 2024, Filant led a group of armed settlers to set up roadblocks and conduct patrols to pursue and attack Palestinians in their lands and forcefully expel them from their lands.

The West Bank, which Israel has occupied since 1967, has seen a surge in violence in the past year, particularly since Israel’s war on Gaza erupted in October.

About 3 million Palestinians live in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, and more than 500,000 Israelis reside in more than 100 settlements across the territory.

Inputs from ANI