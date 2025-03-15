Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, March 15, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • US Expels South African Ambassador Ebrahim Rasool, Calls Him A Race-Baiting Politician Who Hates Trump

US Expels South African Ambassador Ebrahim Rasool, Calls Him A Race-Baiting Politician Who Hates Trump

The Trump administration has expelled South Africa’s ambassador to the U.S., escalating tensions between the two nations. Secretary of State Marco Rubio called Ebrahim Rasool a “race-baiting politician,” citing his remarks on Trump and shifting U.S. demographics.

US Expels South African Ambassador Ebrahim Rasool, Calls Him A Race-Baiting Politician Who Hates Trump

Trump expels South Africa’s ambassador, citing anti-Trump remarks. Rubio calls Ebrahim Rasool a “race-baiting politician.”


Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced on Friday that South Africa’s ambassador to the United States, Ebrahim Rasool, is “no longer welcome” in the country. This marks the latest move by the Trump administration against the African nation.

Race-Baiting Politician Who Hates Trump

Rubio made the announcement via a post on X, accusing Rasool of being a “race-baiting politician” with an anti-Trump stance. “The South African diplomat is now persona non grata,” Rubio stated. Neither the State Department nor Rubio provided further immediate clarification regarding the decision. However, Rubio linked his post to a Breitbart article covering a webinar in which Rasool discussed the Trump administration’s policies in the context of shifting demographics in the United States.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Rasool’s remarks came during a webinar hosted by a South African think tank earlier on Friday. In his talk, Rasool spoke about the Trump administration’s stance on diversity, equity programs, and immigration. He described these policies as part of a “supremacist assault on incumbency.”

“We see it in the domestic politics of the USA—the MAGA movement, the Make America Great Again movement—as a response not simply to a supremacist instinct but to very clear data that shows great demographic shifts in the USA, in which the voting electorate is projected to become 48% white,” Rasool stated.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Ebrahim Rasool Takes on Musk

He also referenced Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s engagement with far-right figures in Europe, calling it a “dog whistle” aimed at mobilizing a global movement of individuals who perceive themselves as an “embattled white community.”

Despite these critical observations, Rasool did not make a direct attack on former President Donald Trump. Instead, he urged a strategic approach in dealing with his administration. “This is not a moment to antagonize the United States,” Rasool advised. “Let’s avoid things that cock a snoot at the United States.”

Ebrahim Rasool, who previously served as South Africa’s ambassador to the United States from 2010 to 2015, resumed the position in January. A lifelong activist against apartheid, Rasool and his family were forcibly evicted from a Cape Town neighborhood designated for white residents during his childhood. He became involved in anti-apartheid efforts, was imprisoned for his activism, and later emerged as a prominent figure in Nelson Mandela’s African National Congress (ANC) party.

Trump Administration’s Actions Against Ebrahim Rasool and South Africa

The expulsion of Rasool follows a broader campaign by the Trump administration against South Africa’s Black-led government. Recently, Trump signed an executive order cutting aid and assistance to the country, citing concerns over a new land law that he claims discriminates against white landowners.

Trump and Musk have been vocal in their criticism of the law, arguing that it unfairly targets South Africa’s Afrikaner population—descendants of mainly Dutch colonial settlers. The South African government has rejected these claims, asserting that the law is not based on race.

The law allows the government to expropriate land under specific conditions, such as when land is unused or when redistribution serves the public interest. The policy aims to address historical injustices from the apartheid era, during which Black South Africans were forcibly removed from their land.

Misinformation Surrounding Land Expropriation

Despite Trump’s claims that Afrikaners are being dispossessed, no land has been expropriated under the new law. The South African government has consistently stated that Trump’s assertions are based on misinformation and distortions of the actual policy.

In addition to cutting aid, Trump has proposed granting refugee status to Afrikaners, a group that represents only a fraction of South Africa’s white minority.

Musk, who heads Trump’s Department of Government Efficiency, has played a significant role in amplifying concerns over the South African land law. Using his platform on X, Musk has framed the policy as a threat to South Africa’s white minority.

Earlier this month, Musk also accused South Africa’s government of racial bias in business dealings. “They refused to do business with Starlink because I’m not Black,” he wrote in a post on X, suggesting that his company was deliberately excluded.

South African Embassy Remains Silent

As of Friday, the South African Embassy in Washington had not issued an official response to Rasool’s expulsion. Phone calls to the embassy seeking comment went unanswered as the workday came to a close.

While it is rare for the U.S. to expel a foreign ambassador, it is more common for lower-ranking diplomats to be declared persona non grata. Even during Cold War tensions and diplomatic conflicts with Russia, such as the 2014 annexation of Crimea and allegations of election interference, Washington and Moscow refrained from expelling each other’s ambassadors.

Also Read: Senate Passes Spending Bill To Avert Government Shutdown Amid Democratic Divisions

Filed under

Ebrahim Rasool South African Ambassador

Cuba plunged into darknes

Cuba Plunges Into Darkness Again As Power Grid Collapses Nationwide
A law student Rakshit Cha

Vadodara Car Crash: Accused Law Student Rakshit Chaurasiya Claims He Was Not Drunk, Blames Potholes...
Trump expels South Africa

US Expels South African Ambassador Ebrahim Rasool, Calls Him A Race-Baiting Politician Who Hates Trump
Internet services were su

Why Has West Bengal Administration Suspended Internet Services In Birbhum?
Indian scholar Ranjani Sr

Who Is Ranjani Srinivasan? Indian Scholar At Columbia University Whose Visa Was Revoked By Trump...
Justin Thomas made histor

Justin Thomas’ Stunning 16-Stroke Comeback Ties TPC Sawgrass Record At The Players Championship
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Cuba Plunges Into Darkness Again As Power Grid Collapses Nationwide

Cuba Plunges Into Darkness Again As Power Grid Collapses Nationwide

Vadodara Car Crash: Accused Law Student Rakshit Chaurasiya Claims He Was Not Drunk, Blames Potholes For The Accident

Vadodara Car Crash: Accused Law Student Rakshit Chaurasiya Claims He Was Not Drunk, Blames Potholes...

Why Has West Bengal Administration Suspended Internet Services In Birbhum?

Why Has West Bengal Administration Suspended Internet Services In Birbhum?

Who Is Ranjani Srinivasan? Indian Scholar At Columbia University Whose Visa Was Revoked By Trump Administration For Pro-Palestinian Protest

Who Is Ranjani Srinivasan? Indian Scholar At Columbia University Whose Visa Was Revoked By Trump...

Justin Thomas’ Stunning 16-Stroke Comeback Ties TPC Sawgrass Record At The Players Championship

Justin Thomas’ Stunning 16-Stroke Comeback Ties TPC Sawgrass Record At The Players Championship

Entertainment

Who Is Aamir Ali’s Mystery Girl? Actor’s Holi Celebration Sparks Buzz

Who Is Aamir Ali’s Mystery Girl? Actor’s Holi Celebration Sparks Buzz

Watch | ‘Test’ Promo Unveils Nayanthara’s Emotional Role As Kumudha, A Teacher Fighting For Her Dreams

Watch | ‘Test’ Promo Unveils Nayanthara’s Emotional Role As Kumudha, A Teacher Fighting For Her

Ranya Rao’s Bail Plea Gets Rejected By Special Court In Bengaluru

Ranya Rao’s Bail Plea Gets Rejected By Special Court In Bengaluru

Watch | Tamannaah Bhatia And Vijay Varma Spotted Together At Raveena Tandon’s Holi Bash Amid Separation Buzz

Watch | Tamannaah Bhatia And Vijay Varma Spotted Together At Raveena Tandon’s Holi Bash Amid

The Diplomat Movie Twitter Review: John Abraham’s Power-Packed Performance Impresses Audiences

The Diplomat Movie Twitter Review: John Abraham’s Power-Packed Performance Impresses Audiences

Lifestyle

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival

Miu Miu Fall 2025: The Bullet Bra Is Back, And It’s Bolder Than Ever

Miu Miu Fall 2025: The Bullet Bra Is Back, And It’s Bolder Than Ever

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips