US Explores New Fighter Jets: F-55 And F-22 Super, President Trump Announces

At a business summit in Doha, President Donald Trump announced plans for the development of a new twin-engine warplane, the F-55, alongside an upgraded F-22 Raptor called the F-22 Super, highlighting partnerships with Boeing, Lockheed Martin, and GE Aerospace. This dual-track strategy aims to modernize the U.S. Air Force’s stealth capabilities while advancing next-generation fighter technology.

The United States is considering the development of a new twin-engine warplane named the F-55, alongside an upgraded variant of its existing Lockheed Martin F-22 Raptor stealth fighter, referred to as the F-22 Super, U.S. President Donald Trump revealed on Thursday.

Announcement During Business Summit in Doha

Speaking at a high-profile meeting of aerospace and business leaders in Doha, which included top executives from Boeing and GE Aerospace, President Trump outlined the nation’s ambitions to advance its military aviation capabilities. His remarks came just a day after Qatar finalized an order for 160 Boeing commercial jets, highlighting ongoing robust business ties.

Trump described the F-55 both as an enhancement of the Lockheed Martin F-35 and as a distinct new project. He also emphasized the strategic significance of another cutting-edge platform: the F-47, recently awarded to Boeing, which is designed to replace the F-22 stealth fighter.

The F-55 and F-22 Super: What Trump Said

President Trump stated,”We’re going to do an F-55 and — I think, if we get the right price, we have to get the right price — that’ll be two engines and a super upgrade on the F-35, and then we’re going to do the F-22.”

He continued, “I think the most beautiful fighter jet in the world is the F-22 but we’re going to do an F-22 Super and it’ll be a very modern version of the F-22 fighter jet.”

These remarks underscored an ambitious dual-track approach: developing a new twin-engine fighter while simultaneously upgrading the F-22 platform that has long been considered the U.S. Air Force’s premier stealth aircraft.

The F-55, F-22, F-47 and Sixth-Generation Fighter Ambitions

Trump’s announcement followed closely on the heels of Boeing securing the contract for the F-47, a next-generation air dominance platform. The F-47 is envisioned as a crewed fighter jet accompanied by drone wingmen, representing a leap forward in American air combat technology and classified as a sixth-generation fighter by experts.

While the official details remain sparse, aerospace analysts are working to place the announcements within the broader landscape of U.S. defense programs.

The F/A-XX program itself has faced obstacles, with ongoing disagreements between the Navy, Congress, and the administration over funding and program direction, according to recent Reuters reports.

Lockheed Martin’s Ongoing Developments

Lockheed Martin is currently navigating delays in software upgrades intended to enhance the F-35’s display and processing capabilities. The company’s CEO, James Taiclet, revealed last month that Lockheed is exploring ways to leverage co-funded technologies originally developed for its unsuccessful F-47 bid. Taiclet explained the strategy as aiming to deliver “80% of the capability for half the cost” by integrating those technologies into the F-35 platform.

