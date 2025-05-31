US FDA Approves Moderna’s Next-Generation COVID Vaccine for Older Adults and At-Risk Groups

The US FDA has approved Moderna's next-generation COVID-19 vaccine, mNEXSPIKE, for use in adults aged 65 and older.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Moderna’s next-generation COVID-19 vaccine, mNEXSPIKE, for use in adults aged 65 and older, Reuters reported on Friday. This approval marks the first endorsement of a COVID-19 vaccine since the FDA tightened its approval criteria for such products. The vaccine is also authorised for individuals aged 12 to 64 who have underlying risk factors for severe COVID-19, as defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

mNEXSPIKE is expected to be available for 2025-2026 respiratory virus season

Moderna announced that mNEXSPIKE is expected to be available for the 2025-2026 respiratory virus season. “The FDA approval of our third product, mNEXSPIKE, adds an important new tool to help protect people at high risk of severe disease from COVID-19,” the company’s CEO, Stephane Bancel, said, according to Reuters.

Impact of Stricter FDA Regulations

The approval comes amid tighter regulatory scrutiny by the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), which is currently under the leadership of vaccine skeptic Robert F. Kennedy Jr. The FDA’s new stance, announced in May, requires that COVID booster shots be tested against an inert placebo in healthy adults under 65, effectively narrowing the approval focus to older adults and those with underlying health conditions, as reported by Reuters.

Benefits for Distribution and Global Reach

One key advantage of the mNEXSPIKE vaccine is its storage capability. Unlike some vaccines that require freezing, mNEXSPIKE can be stored in regular refrigerators, making it easier to distribute and store, particularly in developing countries where supply chain issues may present challenges for vaccination efforts.

CDC’s Stance on COVID Vaccines for Children

The CDC, which is also under Kennedy’s oversight, has maintained that COVID vaccines should remain an option for healthy children, contingent on parental and medical consultation. However, the agency stopped short of removing the vaccine from its immunization schedule, despite earlier statements from Kennedy suggesting it might be taken off the list.

Moderna is increasingly focused on mRNA-based vaccines

Moderna is increasingly focused on its new mRNA-based vaccines, as demand for its original COVID vaccine, Spikevax, has declined. Additionally, the company has seen lower-than-expected uptake of its respiratory syncytial virus vaccine. The approval of mNEXSPIKE was supported by late-stage trial data showing it was not only comparable in efficacy to Spikevax but also demonstrated superior results in adults aged 18 and older, the report said.

Potential Disruptions to Regulatory Oversight

Amid the overhaul of U.S. health departments under Kennedy’s leadership, concerns about regulatory disruptions have grown. Kennedy has laid off thousands of employees to align with President Donald Trump’s goal of reducing the federal government’s size. This has raised fears about the potential impact on the timely review of new treatments and vaccines, including COVID-19 products.

According to the report, the FDA also recently approved Novavax’s COVID vaccine, Nuvaxovid, though its use is limited to older adults and those aged 12 and older with risk factors. Novavax’s protein-based vaccine differs from the mRNA-based vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech, with a longer manufacturing timeline.

