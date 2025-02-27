Home
Thursday, February 27, 2025
US Federal Employees, On Cuts To Government Agencies, Vowed To Challenge Unlawful Terminations

Security personnel follow closely as these workers, many fearing for their jobs, visit the offices of key Republican senators, including Majority Leader John Thune. Their goal is simple yet urgent: to make their voices heard.

US Federal Employees, On Cuts To Government Agencies, Vowed To Challenge Unlawful Terminations


In the halls of the U.S. Senate, a wave of grassroots activism is taking shape. Federal employees, alarmed by sweeping cuts to government agencies, have taken their concerns directly to lawmakers, staging daily demonstrations and personal appeals in an effort to halt what they see as the dismantling of public service.

“We are fighting for our livelihoods,” says Steve, a 33-year-old government contractor who, like many others, prefers to withhold his last name due to concerns of retaliation. “The impact of these cuts is real—on families, communities, and essential services.”

The dramatic overhaul, driven by billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk’s aggressive approach to streamlining the federal workforce, has thrown agencies into disarray. Within weeks of the second Trump administration, Musk’s campaign to shrink bureaucracy has resulted in mass layoffs and policy reversals, leaving career civil servants scrambling.

A Groundswell of Resistance

Unlike the large-scale public protests of 2017, this movement has been more organic, emerging from within the workforce itself. Employees are leveraging social media, organizing small-scale demonstrations, and even resigning in protest.

One of those stepping away is Vera Zlidar, a contractor for USAID, an agency deeply affected by budget reductions. “The work we do is essential—it touches so many aspects of people’s lives,” she says, highlighting concerns over how these cuts will affect public services.

Online forums and advocacy groups have also gained traction, with thousands of civil servants rallying to share information and mobilize resistance. Some have adopted a spoon symbol—referencing a now-infamous internal email titled Fork in the Road—to signify their defiance against the restructuring, with employees adding spoon emojis to internal work platforms as a subtle act of dissent.

Resignations and Legal Challenges

Some workers have chosen to make their stance clear by resigning. Recently, about a third of the tech staff at the newly created Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE)—a Musk-led initiative—walked out, refusing to participate in what they describe as a reckless restructuring effort. Prior to their departure, they launched a website, We Are the Builders, documenting the repercussions of these cuts on crucial government functions.

Legal battles have also erupted, as federal employees challenge what they see as unlawful terminations. The American Federation of Government Employees (AFGE), the largest federal workers’ union, has vowed to fight back, calling Musk’s directives “an unhinged attack on public service.”

Growing Political Fractures

While Trump’s administration remains steadfast in supporting Musk’s vision, divisions are beginning to emerge within Republican ranks. Some lawmakers have privately expressed concerns about the fallout, especially as public discontent grows. A recent Washington Post-Ipsos poll indicated waning support for Musk’s federal workforce policies, suggesting that the backlash could become a political liability.

Despite the mounting resistance, Musk remains undeterred. On his social media platform X, he continues to defend his reforms, citing internal polls from his America PAC that claim DOGE is one of the most popular aspects of the administration’s agenda.

For federal workers, however, the fight is far from over. With agencies struggling under the weight of these cuts and thousands facing job uncertainty, the movement against the overhaul is expected to intensify. “We won’t stop speaking out,” one organizer insists. “If they push us out, we’ll push back even harder.”

