The US Federal Reserve has made a significant decision to lower interest rates, a move that is expected to greatly influence the American economy and potentially impact the upcoming presidential election.

By reducing rates by half a percentage point, the Fed has indicated that it has largely overcome the high inflation that has affected the US for the past three years. However, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell has refrained from claiming total success, emphasizing that the mission is not yet accomplished.

This outcome marks a notable achievement for Powell and the board, who appear to have managed to achieve what many considered nearly impossible: a “soft landing” that curbs inflation without leading the economy into a recession.

How rate cuts would impact the presidential elections

The timing of the rate cut has turned it into a focal point of political discussion, especially as polls show that the economy is a crucial concern for voters. Powell characterized the economy as strong, highlighting low unemployment, rising wages, and a mostly controlled inflation rate. This analysts believe is precisely the type of favorable assessment that an incumbent party hopes to receive just weeks before an election.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre pointed to the rate cut as proof that the Biden-Harris administration’s policies are effective, stating that the drop in interest rates alongside a strong economy contradicts the skepticism of many critics. Meanwhile, Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump suggested that the Fed’s decision could have been politically motivated, implying that it was a tactic to influence the election.

Powell, who was appointed by Trump, dismissed this notion, asserting that the Fed’s primary responsibility is to support the economy for the American people, with no other motivations being considered. Trump countered that the significant rate reduction might only indicate that the economy is in poor shape.

Trump criticizes rising prices amid US Federal Reserve rate cuts

He has consistently criticized President Biden and Vice President Harris over rising prices, claiming that a typical American family is now spending an additional $28,000 annually due to inflation since Biden took office. This message has resonated with many families who are acutely aware of price changes in everyday goods. However, this narrative overlooks the fact that wages for many American families have increased recently, outpacing inflation and improving overall financial stability.

While the Federal Reserve’s decisions are significant globally, the interconnectedness of financial systems means that interest rate trends often align internationally. As the Fed cuts rates, questions arise regarding the implications for the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA).

With the Fed’s recent decision, attention turns to whether the RBA will follow suit, especially given that Australia’s inflation rate remains above target and the job market remains strong. As the election nears, the decisions of both the Fed and the RBA are likely to become increasingly scrutinized.

