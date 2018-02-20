Two fuel tanks were dumped by a US fighter jet in north Japan's Ogawara lake after the engine allegedly caught fire while flying over the water body. Japan defence ministry has sought an explanation from the US military for the incident. In the month of January, US military helicopters had made at least three emergency landings in the southern region of Okinawa.

A US fighter jet on Tuesday dropped two fuel tanks into a lake in north Japan when fishermen were engaged in catching their clams in the boats below. Fortunately, nobody was injured. The US Air Force in a statement has said that the jet was forced to dump the tanks in the water body as the engine had caught fire while it was hovering above Lake Ogawara. It further added that the plane was back in its base safely.

Meanwhile, Japan defence ministry has sought an explanation from the US military for the incident. “We are asking the US side to explain what happened and its cause, and we fully demand the US side take prevention measures,” Japan’s Defence Minister Itsunori Onodera told media later. The country has already raised concerns over increased US military presence in Japan.

The local fisheries association has also expressed concern over the incident as it could have resulted in severe injuries to women had the tanks fallen a little closer. The water surface is reportedly smeared with fuel after the incident. Addressing the Japanese concerns the 35th Fighting Wing commander, Colonel R. Scott Jobe said that the safety of Japanese people was their priority and a thorough investigation would be conducted to get to the root of the problem. “We will conduct a thorough investigation to determine the root cause of this incident,” he said.

Earlier in the month of January, US military helicopters had made at least three emergency landings in the southern region of Okinawa.

