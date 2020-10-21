US Justice Department on Tuesday filed an antitrust lawsuit against Google for alleged abuse of search dominance by the Internet giant, Deputy Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen said on Tuesday.

Washington [US], October 20 (ANI/Sputnik): The US Justice Department on Tuesday filed an antitrust lawsuit against Google for alleged abuse of search dominance by the Internet giant, Deputy Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen said on Tuesday.

“This morning the Department of Justice in 11 states filed an antitrust civil lawsuit against Google for unlawfully maintaining a monopoly in general of their services and search advertising in violation of section 2 of the Sherman Act,” Rosen said.

The action is the most forceful by the US government to ostensibly protect competition in the online search space since the groundbreaking case in 2000 against Microsoft. It could also be a precursor to similar antitrust actions amid growing scrutiny over big tech names such as Apple, Amazon and Facebook.

Recently Google also announced the discontinuation of its Google Nest Secure alarm system. “Google Nest will no longer be producing Nest Secure, however, we will continue to support our security users in all the same ways,” a Google spokesperson said in a statement to The Verge. The company introduced the Google Nest Secure system in 2017. It was designed to be modular, relying on a small hockey puck-shaped device with a keypad called the Nest Guard as the central hub, sensors around the house called Nest Detects, and NFC key fobs to arm and disarm the system. It also connects to the Nest mobile app so that users can get alerts and arm and disarm the system remotely.

