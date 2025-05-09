US Firm Maxar Recorded Surge In Satellite Image Orders Of Pahalgam Weeks Before Baisaran Terror Attack: Report

Eight weeks before 26 people were killed in a terrorist attack in Kashmir, US-based Maxar Technologies saw a sharp rise in satellite image orders of Pahalgam, The Print has reported. The spike in demand—twice the usual volume—has raised concerns over potential links to a Pakistan-based geo-spatial firm with a controversial past.

Maxar saw a spike in satellite image orders of Pahalgam weeks before the Kashmir attack, raising concerns over possible Pakistan links.

Eight weeks before a deadly terrorist attack killed 26 people in Kashmir, a notable surge in satellite image orders of Pahalgam and its surrounding areas was recorded by US-based space technology company Maxar Technologies, The Print has reported.

Between February 2 and February 22, 2025, Maxar received at least 12 requests for high-resolution images of the region—double the usual number, according to the report. The spike has triggered suspicion about the entities or individuals behind the requests.

Possible Link to Pakistan-Based Firm

The unusual demand was first observed on Maxar’s online portal in June 2024, shortly after the company entered a partnership with Business Systems International Pvt Ltd (BSI), a geo-spatial firm based in Pakistan. BSI has links to federal crimes in the United States, according to a report by The Print.

While there is no conclusive evidence that BSI directly placed the satellite image orders, experts believe the timing warrants deeper scrutiny. “The coincidence is significant,” The Print quoted defence analysts, scientists, and strategic experts as saying.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Controversial Past of BSI Founder

Adding to the suspicion is the past of BSI’s founder, Pakistani-American businessman Obaidullah Syed. A US federal court had convicted Syed for illegally exporting high-performance computer equipment and software from the United States to the Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC).

PAEC is Pakistan’s state-run agency tasked with designing and testing high explosives, nuclear weapon components, and solid-fuel ballistic missiles. Syed served a one-year prison sentence for the offence.

February Saw Peak in Maxar Orders

The demand for images of Pahalgam peaked in February, with satellite image orders placed on the 12th, 15th, 18th, 21st, and 22nd. No orders were recorded in March. However, another image was requested on April 12—just ten days before the April 22 terror attack.

After the attack, two more satellite image requests were logged, on April 24 and April 29. No further orders have been placed since then.

The cost of a single high-resolution satellite image starts at ₹3 lakh, with the price increasing based on resolution. Maxar Technologies is known for its ability to deliver images with pixel resolutions between 15 cm and 30 cm—offering exceptional clarity for strategic surveillance and planning. Smaller pixel sizes result in sharper image quality.

Maxar Indian Clientele

In India, Maxar’s services are utilised by key government agencies including the Ministry of Defence and the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). Additionally, at least 11 Indian space-tech startups and private companies are listed as clients and partners of Maxar.

Also Read: England Cricket Board Open To Host Remaining IPL Matches Amid India-Pakistan Tensions