Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, May 10, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • US Firm Maxar Recorded Surge In Satellite Image Orders Of Pahalgam Weeks Before Baisaran Terror Attack: Report

US Firm Maxar Recorded Surge In Satellite Image Orders Of Pahalgam Weeks Before Baisaran Terror Attack: Report

Eight weeks before 26 people were killed in a terrorist attack in Kashmir, US-based Maxar Technologies saw a sharp rise in satellite image orders of Pahalgam, The Print has reported. The spike in demand—twice the usual volume—has raised concerns over potential links to a Pakistan-based geo-spatial firm with a controversial past.

US Firm Maxar Recorded Surge In Satellite Image Orders Of Pahalgam Weeks Before Baisaran Terror Attack: Report

Maxar saw a spike in satellite image orders of Pahalgam weeks before the Kashmir attack, raising concerns over possible Pakistan links.


Eight weeks before a deadly terrorist attack killed 26 people in Kashmir, a notable surge in satellite image orders of Pahalgam and its surrounding areas was recorded by US-based space technology company Maxar Technologies, The Print has reported.

Between February 2 and February 22, 2025, Maxar received at least 12 requests for high-resolution images of the region—double the usual number, according to the report. The spike has triggered suspicion about the entities or individuals behind the requests.

Possible Link to Pakistan-Based Firm

The unusual demand was first observed on Maxar’s online portal in June 2024, shortly after the company entered a partnership with Business Systems International Pvt Ltd (BSI), a geo-spatial firm based in Pakistan. BSI has links to federal crimes in the United States, according to a report by The Print.

While there is no conclusive evidence that BSI directly placed the satellite image orders, experts believe the timing warrants deeper scrutiny. “The coincidence is significant,” The Print quoted defence analysts, scientists, and strategic experts as saying.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Controversial Past of BSI Founder

Adding to the suspicion is the past of BSI’s founder, Pakistani-American businessman Obaidullah Syed. A US federal court had convicted Syed for illegally exporting high-performance computer equipment and software from the United States to the Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC).

PAEC is Pakistan’s state-run agency tasked with designing and testing high explosives, nuclear weapon components, and solid-fuel ballistic missiles. Syed served a one-year prison sentence for the offence.

February Saw Peak in Maxar Orders

The demand for images of Pahalgam peaked in February, with satellite image orders placed on the 12th, 15th, 18th, 21st, and 22nd. No orders were recorded in March. However, another image was requested on April 12—just ten days before the April 22 terror attack.

After the attack, two more satellite image requests were logged, on April 24 and April 29. No further orders have been placed since then.

The cost of a single high-resolution satellite image starts at ₹3 lakh, with the price increasing based on resolution. Maxar Technologies is known for its ability to deliver images with pixel resolutions between 15 cm and 30 cm—offering exceptional clarity for strategic surveillance and planning. Smaller pixel sizes result in sharper image quality.

Maxar Indian Clientele

In India, Maxar’s services are utilised by key government agencies including the Ministry of Defence and the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). Additionally, at least 11 Indian space-tech startups and private companies are listed as clients and partners of Maxar.

Also Read: England Cricket Board Open To Host Remaining IPL Matches Amid India-Pakistan Tensions

Filed under

Maxar Technologies Pahalgam Terror Attack

Amid rising cross-border

Blackout in Punjab After Drone Sightings; Pakistan Confirms 3 Airbases Under Attack
India strikes Pakistan in

Pakistan Claims Indian Strikes Hit Nur Khan, Other Military Airbases
India has firmly rejected

India Denies Targeting Nankana Sahib; Says Pakistan Disturbed by India’s Unity
A 4.0-magnitude earthquak

4.0-Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Pakistan; Fourth Quake in Recent Weeks
Maxar saw a spike in sate

US Firm Maxar Recorded Surge In Satellite Image Orders Of Pahalgam Weeks Before Baisaran Terror...
Authorities in Sirsa dist

‘Do Not Believe Rumours’: Sirsa Administration Urges Citizens To Stay Indoors
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Blackout in Punjab After Drone Sightings; Pakistan Confirms 3 Airbases Under Attack

Blackout in Punjab After Drone Sightings; Pakistan Confirms 3 Airbases Under Attack

Pakistan Claims Indian Strikes Hit Nur Khan, Other Military Airbases

Pakistan Claims Indian Strikes Hit Nur Khan, Other Military Airbases

India Denies Targeting Nankana Sahib; Says Pakistan Disturbed by India’s Unity

India Denies Targeting Nankana Sahib; Says Pakistan Disturbed by India’s Unity

4.0-Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Pakistan; Fourth Quake in Recent Weeks

4.0-Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Pakistan; Fourth Quake in Recent Weeks

‘Do Not Believe Rumours’: Sirsa Administration Urges Citizens To Stay Indoors

‘Do Not Believe Rumours’: Sirsa Administration Urges Citizens To Stay Indoors

Entertainment

How Much Is Kangana Ranaut Charging For Her Hollywood Debut With Sylvester Stallone’s Daughter?

How Much Is Kangana Ranaut Charging For Her Hollywood Debut With Sylvester Stallone’s Daughter?

Fawad Khan Calls Operation Sindoor ‘Shameful’, Rupali Ganguly Hits Back: ‘You Working in India Was Shameful’

Fawad Khan Calls Operation Sindoor ‘Shameful’, Rupali Ganguly Hits Back: ‘You Working in India Was

My Utmost Respect To Armed Forces, Says Samay Raina As He Reveals How His Father Called Him One Last Time

My Utmost Respect To Armed Forces, Says Samay Raina As He Reveals How His Father

Is Bollywood Rushing To Register ‘Operation Sindoor’ After Pahalgam Attack Response?

Is Bollywood Rushing To Register ‘Operation Sindoor’ After Pahalgam Attack Response?

Adnan Sami Slams Pakistani Troll With Savage Reply Over Operation Sindoor Post

Adnan Sami Slams Pakistani Troll With Savage Reply Over Operation Sindoor Post

Lifestyle

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media