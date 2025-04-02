Home
Wednesday, April 2, 2025
US Forecasters Issue Rare ‘High-Risk’ Tornado Warning For Major Outbreak Today

Parts of west Tennessee, including Memphis; northeast Arkansas; the southeast corner of Missouri; and parts of western Kentucky and southern Illinois are expected to see tornado activity.

US Forecasters Issue Rare ‘High-Risk’ Tornado Warning For Major Outbreak Today

US government forecasters have issued a rare “high-risk” tornado warning for Wednesday, anticipating a major tornado outbreak in several parts of the Midwest and South.


US government forecasters have issued a rare “high-risk” tornado warning for Wednesday, anticipating a major tornado outbreak in several parts of the Midwest and South, the Associated Press reported. The warning, which is the highest level of alert issued by the National Weather Service, indicates that severe weather, including powerful and long-tracked tornadoes, is likely to hit an area home to around 2.5 million people, the report said.

Parts of west Tennessee, including Memphis; northeast Arkansas; the southeast corner of Missouri; and portions of western Kentucky and southern Illinois are expected to experience some of the most intense tornado activity, with forecasts of multiple EF3 or stronger tornadoes. According to the report, these twisters, ranked among the most powerful on the Enhanced Fujita (EF) scale, are capable of devastating damage with wind speeds exceeding 136 mph.

The Storm Prediction Center (SPC), based in Norman, Oklahoma, has highlighted the risk of “numerous intense and long-tracked tornadoes,” noting that conditions could also lead to hurricane-force wind gusts and widespread damage from thunderstorms.

This comes just weeks after the Storm Prediction Center issued a similar warning for a deadly tornado outbreak in mid-March.

Past High-Risk Forecasts and Their Impact

According to the report, the “high-risk” category has only been issued a handful of times in recent years, but when it is, it is often followed by devastating weather events. One of the most notable occurrences was the tornado outbreak in Kansas and Oklahoma on May 6 last year, when the SPC warned of “multiple significant tornadoes along potentially long paths.” The forecast proved tragically accurate, with dozens of tornadoes tearing through the landscape. One of the most destructive storms destroyed the small town of Barnsdall, Oklahoma, before moving on to Bartlesville, where aerial footage captured the aftermath of homes reduced to rubble.

The same high-risk designation was used for a catastrophic event in the Mississippi River Valley on March 31, 2023. That outbreak produced 146 confirmed tornadoes, making it the third-largest tornado outbreak in US history. The storms left widespread devastation, including the tragic collapse of the roof of the Apollo Theatre in Belvidere, Illinois, during a heavy metal concert. One person was killed, and more than two dozens were injured. In total, more than two dozen people lost their lives, and countless others were injured in the 2023 outbreak.

Preparing for the Storm

Local governments and residents in the high-risk zones have been urged to take immediate precautions. Emergency officials recommend that people have a disaster plan in place, secure a safe location such as a basement or storm shelter, and monitor weather updates closely throughout the day.

While tornadoes of the magnitude predicted are rare, they are far from impossible in these regions, which have long histories of being impacted by severe weather. In addition to the risk of tornadoes, communities could face widespread power outages, downed trees, and damage to homes and infrastructure due to the hurricane-force winds.

Residents in the affected areas should stay tuned to official weather alerts, secure their homes, and make plans to shelter in place if necessary.

