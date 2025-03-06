Home
Thursday, March 6, 2025
US Freezes Intelligence Sharing & Military Aid To Ukraine Amid Strained Relations With Trump

The United States has halted intelligence-sharing with Ukraine, signaling a further deterioration in US- Ukraine relations. This decision follows the suspension of military aid by the US administration

US Freezes Intelligence Sharing & Military Aid To Ukraine Amid Strained Relations With Trump

US Ukraine Relations


The United States has halted intelligence-sharing with Ukraine, signaling a further deterioration in US- Ukraine relations. This decision follows the suspension of military aid by the US administration and a recent fallout between US President Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

US Intelligence Cooperation Suspended

US intelligence cooperation has played a critical role in helping Ukraine target Russian military assets. As per the media reports, the intelligence channels with Kyiv have been frozen, with three officials citing the move.

In addition, the US has formally prohibited its allies from sharing American intelligence with Ukraine. However, reports suggest that some allies with assets in Ukraine might still share intelligence, but it will exclude high-value, time-sensitive data vital for Ukraine’s precision strikes.

Tensions Between Trump And Zelenskyy

Relations between Washington and Kyiv soured following a tense meeting between Trump and Zelenskyy in the Oval Office.

Despite signs of potential improvement, Zelenskyy publicly acknowledged the meeting as unfortunate, expressing readiness to return to negotiations. In a letter, he offered to sign a deal that would grant the US rights to Ukraine’s natural resources.

Kremlin Welcomes Suspension Of US Aid

The Kremlin welcomed the halt in US military aid, with spokesperson Dmitry Peskov describing it as the “best contribution” to peace. He suggested that this decision could prompt Kyiv to consider a peace process.

Zelenskyy reiterated Ukraine’s commitment to peace and expressed readiness to negotiate under Trump’s leadership to achieve a lasting resolution.

Strain In US-Ukraine Relations

The strain in US- Ukraine relations intensified following talks between US and Russian officials on ending the war, which outraged Kyiv and European allies.

The talks have raised concerns about Ukraine’s future and potential peace deals. This shift marks a significant change in US foreign policy toward Ukraine, leaving the country’s future military support uncertain.

