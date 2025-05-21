Home
US Government Data Breach: Hacker Exploits App Used by Trump Aide To Steal Sensitive Information

These included personnel from disaster response teams, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, diplomatic corps, a White House staff member, and members of the Secret Service.

A cybersecurity breach involving a communications platform used by former Trump national security adviser Mike Waltz has affected far more U.S. officials than initially believed, raising serious concerns about data security practices linked to the Trump administration.

Expanded Target List Revealed in Hack

According to a Reuters investigation, the hacker infiltrated the messaging service TeleMessage, gaining access to messages from over 60 identified government users. These included personnel from disaster response teams, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, diplomatic corps, a White House staff member, and members of the Secret Service.

The leaked data was obtained by Distributed Denial of Secrets, a U.S.-based nonprofit that archives hacked materials in the public interest. The cache included a variety of fragmented messages captured during a roughly 24-hour window ending May 4. Some of the intercepted communications detailed travel plans for senior officials, including logistics for visits to the Vatican and Jordan.

TeleMessage, a platform previously known primarily within government and financial sectors, attracted public attention after an image surfaced showing Waltz using the app—an enterprise version of the privacy-focused app Signal—during a cabinet meeting on April 30.

Confirmed Users and Real Messages

Although the full contents of the leak remain unverified, investigators were able to confirm several government-linked phone numbers in the data. One FEMA aid applicant acknowledged the authenticity of a message they received, and a financial institution also confirmed that their communications had been part of the breach.

No messages reviewed so far appeared to contain clearly classified information. However, the involvement of conversations related to senior officials’ movements underscores the potential security implications.

Attempts were made to contact individuals identified through the data. While some confirmed their identities, most either declined to comment or redirected questions to their agencies.

TeleMessage Suspended as Agencies Respond

The specific role TeleMessage played in each agency’s communication workflow remains unclear. The service, which archives messages from apps like Signal to meet government record-keeping standards, was taken offline on May 5 as a precautionary measure. Smarsh, the Oregon-based company that owns TeleMessage, has not issued a statement regarding the breach.

A White House spokesperson confirmed awareness of the incident but did not elaborate on its use of the app. FEMA stated it had “no evidence” of compromised information but did not respond when shown examples of leaked internal messages. The Secret Service said only a limited number of its employees used the platform and that an internal review was underway.

The CDC acknowledged trialing TeleMessage in 2024 for records management purposes but ultimately discontinued its use. The current status of contracts with other federal departments remains unknown. In the wake of the incident, the U.S. cyber defense agency CISA advised discontinuing use of the app unless further instructions were provided by Smarsh.

Metadata Presents Serious Security Threat

Even if the content of the messages isn’t classified, cybersecurity experts warn that the metadata itself can be highly valuable for intelligence purposes.

“Even if you don’t have the content, that is a top-tier intelligence access,” said Jake Williams, a former National Security Agency specialist and now an executive at cybersecurity firm Hunter Strategy.

Waltz has previously faced scrutiny for his use of encrypted messaging apps. He was once involved in a controversy after mistakenly adding a journalist to a Signal chat where cabinet members were discussing airstrikes on Yemen in real time. Although he was removed from his national security position shortly after, he remained in the administration and was later nominated by Trump for the U.S. ambassador role to the United Nations.

No official responses have been provided by Waltz or the White House regarding his use of TeleMessage, leaving many questions about the scope and implications of the breach still unanswered.

