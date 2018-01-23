President of the United States Donald Trump has signed the US government funding bill to the three-day long deadlock that affected various government schemes, operations, workers and employees of the US government. The approved bill will fund the government for a period of 3 weeks. By a vote of 81-18, the Senate agreed to end the debate on a bill that would extend the government funding till February 8.

Senate Democrats helped advance a stopgap bill after Republicans’ pledge to continue immigration talks. By a vote of 81-18, the Senate agreed to end the debate on a bill that would extend the government funding till February 8, as reported by the The New York Times. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Democratic leader Chuck Schumer reached a deal over government spending and immigration. After passing on the funding bill, the US government will once again start funding its beneficiary Children’s Health Insurance Programme (CHIP) for a period of at least 6 years, though it wouldn’t include Obama-era (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals – DACA Programme), a demand made by the Democrats.

Attempting to end the deadlock, Democratic leader Chuck Schumer was quoted saying, “After several discussions, offers and counteroffers, the Republican leader and I have come to an arrangement. We will vote today to reopen the government to continue negotiating a global agreement.”

US government began shutting down on January 20, putting thousands of workers on unpaid leave, after the Senate failed to pass a stopgap budget. The shutdown marked the first anniversary of President Donald Trump’s inauguration, due to he had also canceled his visit to Florida to mark the anniversary. It is the first shutdown in US history to happen while the same party controls both chambers of Congress and the White House, the BBC reported. Despite last-minute bipartisan meetings, the bill to fund the government until February 16, did not receive the required 60 votes. The budget proposal presented by the Republicans on Friday night got more votes in favour (50) than against (48), but they were insufficient to approve funds. Four Republicans voted against the bill while five Democrats broke rank to support it.