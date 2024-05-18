US Hails India as World's Most Vibrant Democracy, Appreciates PM Modi's Leadership

The White House has lauded the robust relationship between the United States and India, highlighting the significant strengthening of ties under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, particularly during the last three years of the Biden administration. This was emphasized by John Kirby, White House National Security Communications Advisor, during a press conference on Friday.

Kirby noted the impressive scale of the ongoing Indian elections, where over 969 million people are voting at one million polling stations to elect 545 members of parliament from thousands of candidates across 2,660 registered political parties. Applauding the democratic process in India, Kirby remarked, “Not too many more vibrant democracies in the world than India. And we applaud the Indian people for exercising their ability to vote and to have a voice in their future government. We wish them well throughout the process.”

Kirby also emphasized the deepening of the India-US relationship, stating, “Our relationship with India is extremely close and getting closer. You saw it on a State visit. We launched all kinds of new initiatives, working on critical emerging technologies together, and bolstering and expanding the relevance of the Indo-Pacific quad, of which India is a part. Additionally, the people-to-people exchanges and the military cooperation we share with India are very vibrant and active. We are grateful for Prime Minister Modi’s leadership.”

Responding to a question about President Joe Biden’s view on India and Japan being “xenophobic,” Kirby clarified that the President’s comments were misinterpreted. He explained, “The president was making a broader point about the vibrancy of our own democracy in the United States and how inclusive and participatory it is.”

Kirby also highlighted India’s proactive role on the global stage, mentioning successful evacuation operations from Ukraine and Sudan. He underscored the need for standard operating procedures and the deployment of technology to support Indians working and traveling abroad, reflecting India’s commitment to protecting its citizens.

The White House expressed confidence in the evolving nature of the India-US partnership, with Kirby affirming, “It’s a very vibrant, very active partnership. We are grateful for Prime Minister Modi’s leadership.” This sentiment aligns with India’s broader vision of becoming a global hub for innovation, research, and design, as well as supporting initiatives like ‘Make in India,’ ‘Work in India,’ and ‘Work for the World.’

Kirby also touched on the global crises affecting the world today, including the ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza, leading to a “3F crisis” of fuel, food, and fertilizers. He highlighted India’s balanced approach of prioritizing national interests (‘Bharat First’) while contributing to global stability (‘Vasudaiva Kutumbakam’).

In summary, John Kirby’s address underscored the strong and dynamic relationship between India and the United States, praising the democratic fervor of the Indian populace and acknowledging the critical role of Prime Minister Modi’s leadership in this evolving partnership.

