US Heightens Travel Warnings And Evacuations In Middle East Over Iran Retaliation Fears

With tensions running high in the Middle East, the US government is moving quickly to protect its citizens. The State Department has now doubled the number of emergency evacuation flights for Americans trying to leave Israel, and has also ordered nonessential staff to leave the US Embassy in Lebanon.

The moves come amid growing fears that Iran could strike back at US interests in the region following recent military actions.

Evacuation Flights Increased as Regional Risk Rises

Throughout the weekend, US officials quietly ramped up their warnings to Americans across the Middle East, urging caution and preparedness as the situation continues to evolve.

Then on Sunday, shortly after American forces targeted Iranian nuclear sites, the State Department made its position clear. In an updated alert, it announced that nonessential personnel and families stationed at the embassy in Beirut were being told to get out. The reason, it said, was “due to the volatile and unpredictable security situation in the region.”

Trump Defends Airstrikes, Clashes with Fellow Republican

President Donald Trump isn’t staying quiet after facing criticism from within his own party. On Sunday, he hit back at Republican Congressman Thomas Massie, who argued that Trump should’ve sought congressional approval before launching airstrikes on Iran.

Defending the operation, which targeted three Iranian nuclear sites, Trump described it as a major win for US security.

“We had a spectacular military success yesterday, taking the ‘bomb’ right out of their hands (and they would use it if they could!),” he wrote on Truth Social.

Massie’s concerns didn’t sit well with the former president, who made it clear that the Kentucky lawmaker isn’t someone he considers part of his political movement.

Precision Operation Confirmed by Pentagon Officials

Following the strikes, General Dan Caine, Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, revealed the scale and precision of the mission in a Sunday briefing at the Pentagon.

“At approximately 6:40 PM EST, 2:10 AM Iran time, the lead B-2 dropped GBU 57 MOP (Massive Ordnance Penetrator) weapons on the first of several aim points at Fordow,” Caine said.

“As the President stated last night, the remaining bombers then hit their targets as well with a total of 14 MOPs dropped against two nuclear target areas. All three Iranian nuclear infrastructure targets were struck between 6:40 PM and 7:05 PM EST (2:10 AM local time Iran) with the Tomahawk missiles being the last to strike at Isfahan to ensure we retain the element of surprise throughout the operation,” he added.

Decoys and Deception Tactics Played Key Role

Caine outlined that the military used “several deception tactics,” including decoys, to maintain an element of surprise.

“As the Operation Midnight Hammer strike package entered Iranian airspace, the US employed several deception tactics, including decoys, as the 4th and 5th generation aircraft pushed out in front of the strike package at high altitude and high speed, sweeping in front of the package for enemy fighters and surface air missile threats,” he said.

Operation Midnight Hammer Executed with Precision

The operation, code-named Operation Midnight Hammer, was executed by US Central Command under General Erik Kurilla’s leadership.

“Last night, on the President’s orders, US Central Command, under the command of General Erik Kurilla, executed Operation Midnight Hammer, a deliberate and precise strike against three Iranian nuclear facilities,” Caine confirmed.

Mission Aimed at Crippling Iran’s Nuclear Ambitions

He added, “This operation was designed to severely degrade Iran’s nuclear weapons infrastructure. It was planned and executed across multiple domains and theatres with coordination that reflects our ability to project power globally with speed and precision at the time and place of our nation’s choosing.”

“This was a highly classified mission, and very few people in Washington knew the timing or nature of this plan,” he concluded.

