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Home > World News > US Hindu Temple Attack Video: Windows Smashed While Priest, Devotees Were Inside- Why 15 Attacks in 5 Years?

US Hindu Temple Attack Video: Windows Smashed While Priest, Devotees Were Inside- Why 15 Attacks in 5 Years?

A Hindu temple in Ohio was attacked with bricks, shattering windows while priests and devotees were inside. Police have not identified a suspect or confirmed a hate crime.

Ohio Hindu Temple Attacked With Bricks, Windows Shattered (Images: X/ @HinduAmerican)
Ohio Hindu Temple Attacked With Bricks, Windows Shattered (Images: X/ @HinduAmerican)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Sat 2026-10-03 13:18 IST

A Hindu temple in Richmond Heights, Ohio, was attacked with bricks on Friday afternoon, shattering windows and damaging the building while priests and devotees were inside. The Shri Swaminarayan Vadtal Dham Hindu Temple was targeted around 1:30 p.m., according to the Hindu American Foundation (HAF) and the Coalition of Hindus of North America (CoHNA). No suspect has been publicly identified and no arrest has been immediately confirmed. Authorities have also not established that the attack was religiously motivated.

Reportedly, HAF said CCTV footage of the incident is available and is being reviewed by authorities. The organisation said the FBI and civil rights authorities would be alerted. HAF described the incident as a possible hate crime and urged law enforcement to identify and arrest those responsible quickly. It also called on US leaders and government agencies to publicly condemn hateful rhetoric against Indian and Hindu-American communities.

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Hindu temple attack comes as community marks heritage month

The attack has drawn attention because it came as Hindu organisations across the US, including in Ohio, observe Hindu Heritage Month and just before Navratri. The month is observed every October, with community groups holding events to highlight Hindu religion, culture, festivals and traditions and raise awareness of the Hindu-American identity.

As per reports, CoHNA said the broken windows were the result of bricks being thrown at the Hindu temple. The organisation has previously raised concerns over vandalism and violence targeting Hindu places of worship in the US.

Hindu temple vandalism has been reported across several US states

Reports say that, according to Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh USA, more than 15 incidents involving vandalism of Hindu temples have been reported in the US over the past five years, including six involving BAPS temples. CoHNA’s timeline includes the August 2022 vandalism of a Mahatma Gandhi statue at Shri Tulsi Mandir in Queens, New York; hateful messages at the SMVS Shri Swaminarayan Temple in Newark, California, in December 2023; and vandalism at BAPS temples in Melville, New York, and Sacramento, California, in September 2024.

In March 2025, the BAPS temple in Chino Hills, California, was damaged and offensive, hateful messages were written on it. Similar incidents had earlier been reported in New York and Sacramento.

Hindu temple attack raises concerns amid US immigration debate

Reportedly, the Ohio incident has also come amid heightened debate over immigration before the November 2026 US midterm elections. A recent CSOH report found a sharp rise in anti-South Asian hate speech online, linking it to immigration politics, economic anxiety and the visibility of South Asian communities.

An Indian-origin Queens restaurant owner identified as “Momin Ali” (name changed) alleged that white groups supporting Donald Trump spy on Indian-owned restaurants. A report cited by the supplied account claimed hate crimes against Indians could rise by up to 30% and reach 58,000 by November, compared with 44,535 cases reported by July. However, available reporting indicates the 44,535 figure refers to online anti-South Asian slurs, not confirmed criminal hate crimes, so the projection should be treated cautiously.

The immigration debate has included allegations that Indian immigrants take American jobs, while Trump’s Republican Party has continued to make immigration a major political issue.

Also Read: ‘Wherever Delhi Police Stops Us…’: CJP Warns Of Jantar Mantar 2.0, Calls Delhi Chalo On Oct 10; Demands Gyanesh Kumar’s Resignation    

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US Hindu Temple Attack Video: Windows Smashed While Priest, Devotees Were Inside- Why 15 Attacks in 5 Years?
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US Hindu Temple Attack Video: Windows Smashed While Priest, Devotees Were Inside- Why 15 Attacks in 5 Years?

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US Hindu Temple Attack Video: Windows Smashed While Priest, Devotees Were Inside- Why 15 Attacks in 5 Years?
US Hindu Temple Attack Video: Windows Smashed While Priest, Devotees Were Inside- Why 15 Attacks in 5 Years?
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US Hindu Temple Attack Video: Windows Smashed While Priest, Devotees Were Inside- Why 15 Attacks in 5 Years?

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