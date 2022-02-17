Price said the US has worked out border crossings for American people through neighboring nations as flights out of Ukraine became more costly and fewer.

The US believed that, because India is committed to a rules-based international order, New Delhi would stand by its side in the event of a Russian invasion of Ukraine. At the same time, the US appeared to rule out an international evacuation operation to get foreigners out of Ukraine, implying that it was past time for them to depart.

“We are absolutely exchanging threat and posture information.” “However, we have a specific duty to American citizens, and our message to American citizens has been for some time that you should leave immediately, utilizing commercial or private options that are still available,” State Department spokesman Ned Price said at a press conference on Wednesday.

Price said the US has worked out border crossings for American people through neighboring nations as flights out of Ukraine became more costly and fewer. “It’s something that a lot of countries are doing for their populations.” As we continue to do all we can to find a diplomatic solution to the problem, we believe this is a wise measure,” Price added. Price acknowledged that Russia and Ukraine were discussed at the Quad Ministerial in Melbourne on February 11 and stated there was a clear consensus that the problem needed to be resolved diplomatically and peacefully.

“We know that our Indian allies are dedicated to the international rules-based system. In that sequence, there are several tenets. “Force cannot be used to redraw borders,” he warned. Price was asked whether Antony Blinken came away from his meeting with S Jaishankar with the notion that India completely supports the US on the Russia problem.